Silent Hill 2 Remake: Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle Guide

The Music Box in the Lakeview Hotel is the final puzzle that you will need to overcome in Silent Hill 2 Remake and will take you all through the massive building overlooking Toluca Lake. Finding out every little detail of how to get this dang machine to play its nice little song is one of the biggest hassles in the game. Luckily, I can make it so much easier for you and break it all down. This guide will show players how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Music Box is found in the Lobby on the 1st Floor. Before you are able to start tinkering with the machine, you must first open it. Go behind the Clerks desk to the right of the Music Box and you will find only two keys still being kept here. One is to Room 312, the suite that James and Mary stayed in. Their Special Place. The other is the Ornamental Key which is shaped like a treble clef.

Use the Ornamental Key to unlock the Music Box. With the Music Box now open, you will need to find 3 Figurines based on 3 classic fairy tales: Cinderella, Snow White, and The Little Mermaid.

Cinderella Figurine

The first figurine you can get is the one of Cinderella, found in the 3rd Floor Conference Room. To reach this area, you will first need to get the Sunshine Wing Key from the Utility Room on the 1st Floor found in the bottom right corner of the map.

Take this key to the 2nd Floor and open the door to the right of the staircase. Once through the now-unlocked door, immediately turn to the left and mantle over the counter into the Cloakroom. Go through the door on the left to enter the Hall and then use the balcony to reach the Nurse’s Office. This room allows you to explore the west wing of the hotel’s 2nd Floor. Use the staircase next to the Nurse’s Office to reach the 3rd Floor. At the top of the stairs is the Conference Room.

There is a fireplace on the opposite side of the room from the entrance with the Cinderella Figurine found inside. You will need to find the Fireplace Key to open the fireplace which can be found on the east side of the Lakeview Hotel Garden. This area can be reached by going through Room 107. Pick up the clipboard hanging from the left side of the fireplace to get the Room 107 Key.

Head back to the 1st Floor and go to the bottom left corner to find Room 107 next to the Utility Room. Go through the door at the back of the room to enter the Garden.

There is a small gazebo in the bottom right corner of the Garden to find the Fireplace Key sitting on a knocked-over mop bucket.

Head back to the Conference Room and open the Fireplace to get the Cinderella Figurine. Prepare for an ambush as the deadly monster called the Mandarin will burst through the wall and attack you. You don’t need to fight this enemy. Go to the opening the monster created to enter Room 316 and push a dresser out of the way to reveal a weak wall. Break down the wall and squeeze through the opening to escape the Conference Room and enter Room 317.

Snow White Figurine

To get the Snow White Figurine, you will need to complete the Mirror Puzzle found in Room 202. Gameranx has a full guide on how to solve the Mirror Puzzle, so check that out if you want a more in-depth exploration. For this guide, we will break it down down to its bare essence. Go back to the Hall on the 2nd Floor. Directly to the left of the Cloakroom door is a coach with a red sheet on it as well as the Room 202 Key.

You will now need to get either the Ripe Apple or the Rotten Apple. The Rip Apple is in the Hall as well, found in the bottom left corner of the room on a plate.

To find the Rotten Apple, go out to the Lakeview Hotel Garden, the area that you arrived at after riding the boat across Toluca Lake. In the bottom right corner of the Garden, the Rotten Apple can be found sitting on a bench.

take either one or both of these Apples to Room 202 and head inside by using the key. Grab the final glass shard sitting on the bed and interact with the plate at the center of the room to start the puzzle.

You will need to put either Apple on the plate and then fit the glass shards back in their correct place to repair the mirror. Here is how you fit each Shard into the mirror:

Shard #1: Rotate three times and place in the leftmost space.

Rotate three times and place in the leftmost space. Shard #2: Rotate three times and place in the center space.

Rotate three times and place in the center space. Shard #3: Rotate once and place in the top right space.

Rotate once and place in the top right space. Shard #4: Rotate twice and place in the right space.

Rotate twice and place in the right space. Shard #5: Rotate twice and place in the bottom space.

Rotate twice and place in the bottom space. Shard #6: Rotate twice and place in the final space.

Once the mirror is fixed and an apple is on the table, go into the neighboring Room 201 to get the Snow White Figurine.

The Little Mermaid Figurine

The final Figurine is for the Little Mermaid and has the most involved and expansive process to track down. The first step is to get the Employee Basement Key which requires not one but two puzzles to be solved. Go to the Reading Room found across from the Cloakroom in the Sunshine Wing of the 2nd Floor. Here, you will need to solve the Bookshelf Puzzle. To do this, pick up the 4 books around the room and put them in the correct slots on the bookshelf in the bottom right corner of the room. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to solve the Bookshelf Puzzle. You will need to put the books with the golden symbol on their spines in the correct spot on the shelf. Here is where you put each book:

Winged Man in the top left.

Bull in the bottom left.

Lion in the bottom right.

Eagle in the top right.

Once you do this, the Bookshelf will open and allow you to enter Room 205.

In this room is the Vanity Mirror Puzzle and Suitcase code. Just like the previous step, Gameranx has a full guide on how to solve the Suitcase Code and Vanity Mirror Puzzle. While there is a full puzzle that reveals the code to the Suitcase, you can just open the suitcase if you already know the code. The Suitcase Code changes depending on your Puzzle Difficulty so here is the code for each difficulty:

Light Difficulty: DARK WISH

Standard Difficulty: DEED DONE

Hard Difficulty: LOVE LUST

Once the Suitcase is opened, you can get the Employee Elevator Key inside.

Go to the Employee Elevator on the 2nd Floor to the south of the Nurse’s Office. Before being able to take the elevator to the Basement, you’ll need to drop off your items in the nearby locker. While you can hang on to Angela’s Knife, Mary’s Letter, and the Photo of Mary, everything else must be put away. This means you will need to get through the next area without any way to defend yourself.

Once in the Basement, go into the Break Room across the hall from the elevator. There is a Safe in the corner of this room. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Hotel Basement Safe Code which includes solving the Gemstone Box Puzzle. The code is the same on each playthrough no matter the difficulty so for this guide, we will just let you know the code to get the Safe open.

The Basement Safe Code is 7-4-1-4.

Open the safe and get the Basement Key and the Video Tape. With both these items acquired, you can make your way out of the Basement. Use the Basement Key on the locked door to the north of the Break Room to go deeper into the basement.

Once at the bottom of the staircase, go right and look for a small gap that you can squeeze through to find a Pump Valve. This will be needed to escape the basement.

Go to Liquor Storage and then out to the northern hallway. There is a door being blocked by steam. Put the Pump Valve in the pipe next to the door.

Turn the valve to turn off the steam and enter the Boiler Room. Inside is the Venus Bar Key.

Leave the Boiler Room and grab the Pump Valve since you will need to use it again. Use the key you just picked up on the door to the right of the pipe you put the valve on. Enter the Venus Bar Kitchen and put the valve on the pipe to the right of the door. Turn the valve to turn off more steam to clear a path into the Venus Bar.

The Venus Bar is flooded with water. Sitting in front of the Jukebox is The Little Mermaid Figurine.

Completing the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle

Now that you have all of the Figurines, return to the Music Box in the 1st Floor Lobby. There will be 3 open spaces that you can put the Figurines into. Put The Little Mermaid in the top spot, Cinderella in the middle spot on the right, and Snow White in the bottom left. You will now need to turn the circles to create a path for the figurines to reach the door that is closest to them. Recreate the image below and then press the button in the bottom right to confirm the path.

When the paths are set, you will move down to the front of the Music Box where you will see 3 keys with poems next to them. You will need to turn each key a certain number of times, with the poems being hints to how many turns each key needs. The poems and the number of times the keys need to be turned change depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you’re playing on. Here is how many times each key must be turned for each difficulty:

Light: 7-2-1

Standard: 7-5-1

Hard: 1-1-1

When all the keys are turned, press the play button and the figurines will enter their doors. The Music Box will start to play and the 3F Corridor Key will drop out of the machine. This concludes the Music Box Puzzle and means you can now make your way to Room 312.

You can now solve the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.