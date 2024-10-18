Silent Hill 2 Remake: Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Safe Puzzle Guide

The Brookhaven Director was up to something strange in Silent Hill 2 Remake if his office is anything to go by. Among the multiple puzzles found throughout his Office, there is a strange Safe in the corner of the room that players must open to progress further down the game’s critical path. This puzzle requires the completion of several other puzzles around the hospital as well as figuring out how to decrypt the symbols carved into the buttons. Luckily, I can break down exactly how to do all of that! This guide will show players how to solve the Director’s Office Safe Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Director’s Safe Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Safe can be found in the Director’s Office on the south end of Brookhaven Hospital’s 2nd Floor. Once you find the room, go into the corner of the room to the left of the desk with the mannequin hand on it. Interact with the red curtain to reveal the safe.

While the code for the Safe is the same on every playthrough and Puzzle Difficulty, you will need to fix the 6th slot on the safe by getting the Safe Button which is locked in the Director’s Storage Room. You get the key to this room from the Hand Puzzle found on the Director’s Desk. This puzzle tasks you with finding 3 Bracelets hidden around the hospital and then displaying a number sequence when they are all placed on the arm. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on where to find all the Bracelets and how to complete the Director’s Office Hand Puzzle.

Here is a basic breakdown of all the Bracelet locations:

Bloodstained Bracelet: Go to the Women’s Locker Room on the 2nd Floor to get the Bent Needle and then go to the Shower Room on the 1st Floor to get the Medical Tube. Combine these items and use them on the Drain in the Pharmacy to get the Maintenance Key. Use it in the Pool area to drain the pool. Break the wall with an eye drawn on it in the deep end of the pool to find the Bracelet.

Go to the Women’s Locker Room on the 2nd Floor to get the Bent Needle and then go to the Shower Room on the 1st Floor to get the Medical Tube. Combine these items and use them on the Drain in the Pharmacy to get the Maintenance Key. Use it in the Pool area to drain the pool. Break the wall with an eye drawn on it in the deep end of the pool to find the Bracelet. Marked Bracelet: Get the L1 Room Key from the Nurses’ Lounge and then go to Room L1 on the 2nd Floor. Climb through a window and go into the Utility Room. Climb through a hole in the wall to drop down to the Medical Records Room on the 1st Floor. The Marked Bracelet is on the corner of this room near a sheet.

Get the L1 Room Key from the Nurses’ Lounge and then go to Room L1 on the 2nd Floor. Climb through a window and go into the Utility Room. Climb through a hole in the wall to drop down to the Medical Records Room on the 1st Floor. The Marked Bracelet is on the corner of this room near a sheet. Filthy Bracelet: Go to the 3rd Floor and find Room D1. Enter the Room D1 Combination Lock Code of 4-37-12 to open the padlock and enter the room. Under the blanket on the bed is where you will find the Filthy Bracelet.

Bring all of these Bracelets back and put them on the arm in descending order Bloodstained Bracelet, Marked Bracelet, and Filthy Bracelet. Turn these Bracelets until the code 92 – 45 – 71 is revealed. The Hand will open and you can get the Director’s Storage Room Key.

Go through the door to the right of the desk and use the key to unlock it. Inside the room are two important parts of the Safe Puzzle: The Safe Button and the Bookshelf. You can pick up the Button from the small table and the Bookshelf is to the left of that table. You will need to rearrange the books back into the right order to figure out what number each of the symbols on the Safe represents.

There are drawings on the spine of the books that, when placed in the right spots, will depict a fire-breathing tiger. There are also Alchemical symbols at the bottom of each book. We will use these items to tell you the correct order of the books to reform the image. This sequence is the same on every playthrough and Puzzle Difficulty. Each book also has a number underneath it, which means each number corresponds with a symbol that you will use for the Safe.

Book Order: 🜖 ♄ ♃ ♂ ☉ ♀ ☿ ☽ 🜂

With the books in the right order, go back to the Safe and put the Button into the open slot. You will now need to enter the code that was on the Hand, 92 – 45 – 71, with the Alchemical Symbols. This will open the Safe where you will find a note as well as the Rooftop Key.

Safe Code: 🜂♄ – ♂☉ – ☿🜖

You now know how to fully complete the Brookhaven Director’s Office Safe Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.