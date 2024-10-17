Silent Hill 2 Remake: Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Book Puzzle Guide

The Director’s Office of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2 Remake has 3 distinct puzzles that all work in tandem and must all be used together to solve one another. One of these puzzles is the Director’s Book Puzzle which tasks players with putting 9 books back in their correct order. This might be challenging for some, especially with the weird symbols shown on the books. For anyone who needs help getting these books in order and figuring out how they relate to the rest of the office’s puzzles, I’ve got your back! This guide will show players how to complete the Brookhaven Hospital Director’s Book Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Solve the Director’s Book Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

You will find the Book Puzzle in the Director’s Storage Room on the 2nd Floor of Brookhaven Hospital. This room is accessed after completing the Director’s Office Hand Puzzle which involves the strange mannequin hand on the desk in the center of the room. This puzzle requires you to find 3 Bracelets hidden all around the hospital and then display a code on the arm to open the closed Hand and get the key it holds. Gameranx has a full guide on where to find all the Bracelets and how to complete the Director’s Office Hand Puzzle.

Once you have all the items, return to the Hand and put the Bloodstained Bracelet in the top spot, the Marked Bracelet in the middle spot, and the Filthy Bracelet on the bottom. Rotate each Bracelet until the sequence 92 – 45 – 71 is displayed from top to bottom. This will open the Hand and you will get the Director’s Storage Room Key.

The Storage Room is behind the door to the right of the desk. Inside is a Safe Button that must be added to the Director’s Safe to open and a bookshelf with several books that are out of order. These books must be rearranged to help you figure out the Safe’s Code and gain access to the hospital’s roof.

There are drawings on the spine of the books that, when placed in the right spots, will depict a fire-breathing tiger. There are also Alchemical symbols at the bottom of each book. We will use these items to tell you the correct order of the books to reform the image. This sequence is the same on every playthrough and Puzzle Difficulty. Once the books are in the right order, cross reference the image’s placement and the numbers that were on the Bracelets to discover the code to the Safe!

Book Order: 🜖 ♄ ♃ ♂ ☉ ♀ ☿ ☽ 🜂

You now know how to fully complete the Brookhaven Director’s Book Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.