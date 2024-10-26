Through all the horrors that James must confront in Silent Hill 2 Remake, there is one innocent light at the end of the tunnel: a little girl named Laura. She is the only way that James will be able to leave the town behind, which is fitting since she is at the center of the “Leave” Ending. One of the 3 possible endings on a regular New Game playthrough, this ending is easily the happiest but requires players to perform certain actions to unlock. This guide will show players how to get the Leave Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the “Leave” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Like the original game, there are subtle choices that the player makes during gameplay that will be added to a secret tally working in the background to see which of the 3 base game playthroughs you unlock. Each of these actions reflects the theme of their ending. This means that you should also do your best to avoid actions that push you toward other endings to make it easier to get the ending you want.

To get Leave, you must perform actions that show James is deeply remorseful for what he did to Mary while also proving that he still wants to live. This can be done in several ways but some of these actions can also lead to the “In Water” Ending, so when we cover things that push you toward Leave, I will also make sure to mention the things that also work toward the other endings so you can make sure you focus on the things that get you toward this ending.

Here is a breakdown of things you can do to help you get the Leave Ending:

Keep James at high health. This means that you will really need to be good at dodging damage or be willing to always burn through your healing items but doing so will show that James still has a strong will to live.

Examine both Mary’s Photo and Mary’s Letter multiple times to show that James still deeply thinks about her. This will also work toward the In Water Ending.

Blame The Snake at the end of the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle.

Don’t talk to Angela or look at her knife.

Avoid spending time with Maria. Run through sections with her and try to stay on the critical path. Don’t engage in optional conversations or do anything that would show that James holds an affection toward her. This doesn’t help you toward In Water but keeps you away from the “Maria” Ending.

There are two moments near the end of the game where there are items that represent Maria and Mary. The Ripe and Rotten Apple used during the Lakeview Hotel Mirror Puzzle and the Scarlet and Rust-Colored Egg found after defeating the Dual Pyramid Heads Boss Fight. Since Mary was sick, she is represented by the Rotten and Rust-Colored items so use these items. This will also work toward the In Water Ending.

Listen to the recording from Mary’s Doctor in the Nurse’s Office of the Otherworld Lakeview Hotel. This will also work toward the In Water Ending.

After the Dual Pyramid Head battle, listen all the way to the end of Mary’s dialogue when walking down the long hallway. This will also work toward the In Water Ending.

Don’t hurt the defenseless monsters in the Otherworld Lakeview Hotel.

Do all this and you will get the Leave Ending after defeating the Final Boss Fight. Now that he has come to terms with what happened to Mary, James leaves the town of Silent Hill with Laura, hopefully for a better future.

Do all this and you will get the Leave Ending after defeating the Final Boss Fight. Now that he has come to terms with what happened to Mary, James leaves the town of Silent Hill with Laura, hopefully for a better future.