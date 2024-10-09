Silent Hill 2: All Number Locks & Keypad Solutions

Solve almost every problem in Silent Hill 2 the easy way with our quick reference guide showing how to unlock every locked safe, dial combination, keypad or button code in the entire game. There are a lot of puzzles in the Silent Hill 2 Remake and many of them are basically riddles to make you figure out different button combinations. Skip all the thinking and you can blaze through the game so much faster.

For more Silent Hill 2 Remake solutions, don’t miss our guides covering how to solve the jukebox puzzle, how to get the Handgun, and how to solve the Grand Market Keypad puzzle.

Silent Hill Town & Apartments Number Codes

Grand Market Keycode: The number for the Grand Market is randomly generated. The number will be between 4440 – 4450.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Apartment 206 Safe: All codes are input Right -> Left -> Right

Normal / Hard : 13 – 7 – 11

: 13 – 7 – 11 Easy: 15 – 11 – 13

Blue Creek Apartments Clock Puzzle: 9-2-3

Moth Locked Door: Has different code depending on Puzzle Difficulty.

Normal : 3-7-3

: 3-7-3 Easy : 5-8-2

: 5-8-2 Hard: 5-2-2

Jack’s Inn Reception Room Safe Lock:

Normal / Easy : 0-4-5-1

: 0-4-5-1 Hard: 0-5-3-3

Brookhaven Hospital Number Codes

Hospital Reception Padlock Code:

Normal : 7-2-4

: 7-2-4 Easy : 2-8-7

: 2-8-7 Hard: 1-5-2

Nurse’s Station Door:

Normal / Easy : 3-5-7-8

: 3-5-7-8 Hard: 7-4-5-6

Room D1 Lock Combo: Turn the dial Left -> Right -> Left.

Solution: 4-37-12

Director’s Office Hand Puzzle: After collecting all three bracelets, align these numbers.

Solution: 92 / 45 / 71

Director’s Office Safe Puzzle: Complete the Hand Puzzle to gain the Key. After aligning the symbols, input the symbols that match these numbers.

Solution: 6-3 — 9-5 — 8-7

Chained Box Puzzle [Left]: The Chained Box in the Otherworld hub has two keypads with numbers. You can input these codes before solving the puzzles.

Solution: 1-6-2-2

Chain Box Puzzle [Right]: The second keypad to the right can also be solved without going to the actual solution.

Solution: 9-6-5-9

Pharmacy Locked Box: After riding the elevator and hearing the Trivia Radio Show, you’ll return to the 1F Otherworld. The Pharmacy will be unlocked.

Solution: 2-3-1

Labyrinth & Toluca Prison Number Codes

Bug Room: This puzzle is randomly generated. Enter one of the following codes.

Solution: 2 – 3 – 9 / 2 – 9 – 3 / 3 – 2 – 9 / 3 – 9 – 2 / 9 – 2 – 3 / 9 – 3 – 2

Prison Typewriter: Input the letters to spell a word.

Solution: S – I – C – K

Underground Strange Cube: Input the following symbols.

Desolate : Cross with two circles at the bottom.

: Cross with two circles at the bottom. Rotten : Cross with pointer facing up.

: Cross with pointer facing up. Ruined: Cross with pointer facing down.

Lakeview Hotel Number Codes

Room 205 Suitcase: Input words to unlock the suitcase.

Normal : Deed Done

: Deed Done Easy : Dark Wish

: Dark Wish Hard: Love Lust

Basement Safe Code:

Solution: 7-4-1-4

Music Box Code:

Normal : 7-5-1

: 7-5-1 Easy : 7-2-1

: 7-2-1 Hard: 1-1-1

Almost every puzzle with a number code or keycode can be solved immediately once you find it — if you have the code. This makes earning the speedrun achievement so much easier. Just skip the puzzle and speed through the game by immediately unlocking anything in your way.