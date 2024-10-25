Silent Hill 2 Remake has many different endings that, just like the original game, can be confusing to figure out how to achieve. On a regular New Game playthrough, there are 3 endings that can be unlocked, with one of them being the “In Water” Ending. Easily the most tragic ending to the story, players will need to do some things that go against how a game like this is usually played so let’s break it down! This guide will show players how to get the In Water Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the “In Water” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Like the original game, there are subtle choices that the player makes during gameplay that will be added to a secret tally working in the background to see which of the 3 base game playthroughs you unlock. Each of these actions reflects the theme of their ending. This means that you should also do your best to avoid actions that push you toward other endings to make it easier to get the ending you want.

To get In Water, you must perform actions that show James is deeply remorseful for what he did to Mary while also having little drive to keep living without her. You will also want to make sure you interact with certain notes that discuss death. Some of the things that you must do for this ending do have a little overlap with the “Leave” Ending so when we cover things that push you toward In Water, I will also make sure to mention the things that also work toward the other endings so you can make sure you focus on the things that get you toward this ending.

Here is a breakdown of things you can do to help you get the In Water Ending:

Keep James at low health. This can make the game a bit more challenging but keeping James in an injured state will convey to the game that he has low self-perveration.

Kill a lot of enemies.

Examine both Mary’s Photo and Mary’s Letter multiple times to show that James still deeply thinks about her. This will also work toward the Leave Ending.

Blame The Man at the end of the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle.

Talk to Angela as much as you can.

When you get Angela’s Knife in the Blue Creeks Apartments, make sure to Inspect the item a few times.

Avoid spending time with Maria. Run through sections with her and try to stay on the critical path. Don’t engage in optional conversations or do anything that would show that James holds an affection toward her. This doesn’t help you toward In Water but keeps you away from the “Maria” Ending.

Read the “Page from a Diary” note on the Roof of the Brookhaven Hospital and the bloody writing above the Jukebox in the Otherworld version of Neely’s Bar.

There are two moments near the end of the game where there are items that represent Maria and Mary. The Ripe and Rotten Apple used during the Lakeview Hotel Mirror Puzzle and the Scarlet and Rusted Egg found after defeating the Dual Pyramid Heads Boss Fight. Since Mary was sick, she is represented by the Rotten and Rusted items so use these items. This will also work toward the Leave Ending.

Listen to the recording from Mary’s Doctor in the Nurse’s Office of the Otherworld Lakeview Hotel. This will also work toward the Leave Ending.

After the Dual Pyramid Head battle, listen all the way to the end of Mary’s dialogue when walking down the long hallway. This will also work toward the Leave Ending.

After the truth is revealed, the enemies of the Otherworld Lakeview Hotel will become weak and not be a threat to James. Kill them anyway.

Do all this and you will get the In Water Ending after defeating the Final Boss Fight. Ashamed of what he did to Mary, James drives his car into Toluca Lake.

You can now get the In Water Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.