Silent Hill 2 Remake: Blue Creek Apartments Room 210 Bird Seesaw Puzzle Guide

The Blue Creeks Apartments is the first time players experience the terrifying Otherworld in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Among the many monsters in the halls of this building, there are also several puzzles that need to be solved. One of these puzzles is the Bird Seesaw Puzzle found in Room 210. For players that need help figuring out how to figure this out, allow us to help! This guide will show players how to complete the Blue Creek Apartments Room 210 Bird Seesaw Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Bird Seesaw Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

To reach Room 210 and the Bird Seesaw Puzzle, you will first need to complete the Hour Hand portion of the Clock Puzzle round in Room 212. You must do the Radio Puzzle in Room 307 to get the Hour Hand. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to complete the Radio Puzzle here. Once you get the Hour Hand, take it to the Clock Puzzle in Room 212 and set it to 9 o’clock. This will unlock the door with the “H” carved into it found on the fire escape outside Room 212. Go through this door to enter Room 210. The Seesaw Puzzle can be found by going to the northmost wall of the room. Before you can solve this puzzle, you will need to find two bird statues, a Pigeon and a Swan, hidden somewhere on the second floor.

The Pigeon is really easy to find since it is also in Room 210. To get this Pigeon, go into the bathroom by breaking down the weak wall in the kitchen and reach into the toilet to find the Minute Hand for the Clock Puzzle. Once you have this item, leave the bathroom to see Room 212 turn from its normal and clean version into a room that matches the appearance of the rest of the Otherworld Apartments. The Pigeon statue is on the shelf that used to be closed right outside the bathroom door.

The Swan is broken into two pieces. Leave Room 210 and go south down the hallway to find Room 211. Inside, you’ll see a large shadow cast on a wall. Hanging from the ceiling in front of a lamp is the Wooden Swan Head.

Go up the same hallway taken to reach 211. Go into Room 209 and after hearing the room’s infamous whispering, go through the door on the right. Pass through a hole in the wall and go into the bathroom. Break the glass and grab the Malformed Figurine Part hanging in the shower. Go into the Inventory and combine the Malformed Figurine Part and Wooden Swan Head to make the Swan Figurine.

Return to the scale and put the Pigeon statue on the left and the Swan on the right. To balance the scale, put the Pigeon in the slot all the way to the left and then put the Swan in the slot that is the second spot from the center. This will balance the scale which will cause it to crumble. You will get the Winged Key. Use the key to open the door to the left. Inside is a hole in the floor that will allow you to reach the First Floor of the Blue Creek Apartments.

You now know how to fully complete the Blue Creek Apartments Bird Seesaw Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.