Silent Hill 2: How To Unlock Every Classic Ending | Secrets Guide

All six endings from the original Silent Hill 2 are back in the remake. Here’s how to unlock them all.

There are six classic endings to unlock in the Silent Hill 2 Remake and just like the original game, how you actually unlock these endings is very obscure. Most of the endings unlock seemingly at random — but there are reasons you’ll get whatever ending you get. Here we’re going to do a general overview of all the endings. You’ll find more detailed ending guides on Gameranx. For now, here’s what you need to know about all of them.

Standard Endings

Standard endings are the ‘normal’ endings of Silent Hill 2. These are the endings you’re most likely to see — they’re canon endings to the story. Endings in SH2 are determined by strange factors, like how long you are damaged or how long you spend with Maria.

NOTE: To earn the ending you want, AVOID taking steps to unlock a different ending. For example, if you want to earn ‘In Water’ instead of ‘Leave’ — don’t examine Mary’s photo and letter.

Leave Ending: The leave ending is the best possible classic ending. In this ending, James leaves Silent Hill with Laura.

To earn this ending, you’ll need to ignore Maria and keep yourself fully healed. Heal whenever you take damage and don’t linger while damaged too long — especially at very low health.

When you get Maria as a companion, very quickly complete her section in Silent Hill. Don’t explore and get more conversations with her. Don’t return for more optional dialogue whenever she’s around.

At the start of the game, open your inventory and read the letter. Look at the photo of Mary. Examine them twice — once at the start and then any time later in the game.

Don’t talk to Angela more than the initial conversation at the Graveyard, and don’t examine the knife she gives you.

Listen to the optional message in the Lakeview Hotel Otherworld Nurse’s Office .

in the Lakeview Hotel Otherworld . After defeating the pair of Red Pyramid Things, stop and listen to the full conversation in the passage.

In Water Ending: This is a much worse ending than ‘Leave’. In this ending, James stays and drives his car into Toluca Lake.

To earn this ending, you must speak with Angela and engage with her items more often.

Stay at low health for longer. Take lots of damage and when you’re in red health, don’t heal for long periods of time.

After meeting Angela in the Graveyard, return and talk to her more times. You can talk to her three times.

Examine the Knife you’ll get after meeting Angela in the Apartments. Look at it for awhile.

Maria Ending: In this ending, James stays with Maria and forgets about Mary. You’ll earn this ending by taking care of Maria and staying with her longer.

Ignore the letter and photo in James’s inventory. Don’t listen to the recording in the Nurse’s Office or the dialogue after the Red Pyramid boss fight.

After meeting Maria, spend more time with her. Explore the town and listen to as many dialogue exchanges as possible. Move slower so she stays near you.

Unlock the locked door in Jack’s Inn after climbing through and interact with her when she shows off her classic outfit.

after climbing through and interact with her when she shows off her classic outfit. When Maria stays behind in the Hospital, return to visit her.

When James finds Maria’s cell in the underground, return to visit her later.

New Game+ Endings

The New Game+ is the strange Rebirth ritual. This can only be unlocked in NG+ and requires collecting four lost items. These items only appear in NG+.

Rebirth Ending: A strange ending where James completes a dark ritual to revive Mary in Silent Hill. To do this, you’ll need to find four items. Their locations have changed in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Crimson Ceremony : The first item is located at the Graveyard where you meet Angela. Look near the water. It is at the base of a grave under an old tree.

: The first item is located at the where you meet Angela. Look near the water. It is at the base of a grave under an old tree. White Chrism : Found at the manor house directly across the street after unlocking the gate at Jack’s Inn . This is the same building where Maria expresses a strange feeling or an odd memory.

: Found at the manor house directly across the street after unlocking the gate at . This is the same building where Maria expresses a strange feeling or an odd memory. Obsidian Goblet : After completing the Hospital, James will reach the Silent Hill Historical Society . In the main exhibit room, look behind one of the paintings you can interact with.

: After completing the Hospital, James will reach the . In the main exhibit room, look behind one of the paintings you can interact with. Lost Memories: Early in the Lakeview Hotel area, check the Lost & Found to get the last item.

After collecting all four items, complete the game like normal. The ending will trigger after defeating the final boss.

Easter Egg Endings

The last two classic endings are joke endings that aren’t serious at all — and these endings have also been remixed.

Dog Ending: This infamous ending leads James to a strange doghouse where it’s revealed a dog has been in control all along.

This ending is only available in NG+. To earn it, you’ll need to find two parts of a key and then use them.

Broken Key #1 : In the South Vale section of Silent Hill, find the Pet Center on Neely Street. The key is found in the back room.

: In the South Vale section of Silent Hill, find the on Neely Street. The key is found in the back room. Broken Key #2 : After unlocking the exit to Jack’s Inn, look nearby down the street for a doghouse in the neighborhood before approaching the dead end.

: After unlocking the exit to Jack’s Inn, look nearby down the street for a doghouse in the neighborhood before approaching the dead end. Combine the key and use it on the locked door next to Room 312 in the Lakeview Hotel area.

UFO Ending: This is another Easter egg — instead of a mastermind dog, James will encounter aliens in this silly ending.

This ending is only available in NG+. To get this ending, James needs to find a special item called the Blue Gem and use it in four locations with UFO symbols. The UFO Symbols only appear in NG+.

Blue Gem : The Blue Gem is located in South Vale on Neely Street . Look for the shop with a blue awning called ‘ JEWELLERS ‘ — smash the front window to collect the gem.

: The Blue Gem is located in on . Look for the shop with a blue awning called ‘ ‘ — smash the front window to collect the gem. UFO Symbol #1 : On the rooftop of Saul Street Apartments . This is the optional apartment building you can explore before reaching the main apartments area.

: On the rooftop of . This is the optional apartment building you can explore before reaching the main apartments area. UFO Symbol #2 : Found in Rosewater Park , the park you’ll visit with Maria.

: Found in , the park you’ll visit with Maria. UFO Symbol #3 : Located in the garden area of the Lakeview Hotel .

: Located in the area of the . UFO Symbol #4: Inside Room 312 in Lakeview Hotel.

Use the Blue Gem at all four symbols to unlock the ending. Make sure to interact with these symbols before progressing the story — you won’t be able to go back!