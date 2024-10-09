Bloober Team Offers Behind The Scenes Dev Diary On Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill fans were skeptical when it was unveiled that Bloober Team would be handling the remake for Silent Hill 2. This video game installment was the series’ pinnacle, and Bloober Team would be working on their biggest game to date. Still, the team kept at it, and when the game was released, to the surprise of plenty of fans, it turned out to be a hit. Now, we’re getting a new look at the behind-the-scenes action of creating James Sunderland.

It’s clear that Bloober Team took a lot of time to ensure that the game they made was rather faithful to the original installment. A lot of work went into the game production and at the heart of it all is ensuring they were able to retell James Sunderland’s story. Creating this character was not an easy task and we got a little more insight into how the developers handled it.

The latest video on the official Silent Hill YouTube channel focused on the Bloober Team dev diary for the James Sunderland character. Developers focused on ensuring that the character seemed like an average Joe. From how he carried himself in the game and combat to even his appearance, a lot of attention was put into making James feel authentic and resemble what Team Silent did when they originally launched the game.

We even got some commentary from Luke Roberts, the actor who portrayed James in this game. If you’re a fan of the new remake, then this is well worth watching. Fortunately, this is just the start of a series of videos, as we get a hint that the next upload will be more focused on the audio design.

Silent Hill 2 is currently available to check out and play. The game officially launched for everyone yesterday and is available on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.