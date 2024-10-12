Silent Hill 2 Remake: Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle Guide

Every major location that you explore in Silent Hill 2 Remake revolves around one puzzle that will require a full exploration of the area to complete. The first of these massive locations is the Wood Side Apartments, which tasks you will solving a puzzle that revolves around a Cabinet with multiple coin slots that must be placed in the right locations to open a secret compartment. This Coin Cabinet Puzzle not just requires you to solve its riddles but also track down the coins that are needed to create the solutions. For those struggling to get this cabinet open, allow us here at Gameranx to help! This guide will show players how to solve the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Wood Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Coin Cabinet Puzzle is found near the entrance of the Wood Side Apartments and is the main puzzle that must be completed to progress past the area. When you first find the Coin Cabinet, it is covered by a sheet. Interact with it and a short cutscene will play that sees James remove it. Once the sheet is off, you can start to interact with the cabinet but when you first enter the Wood Side Apartments, you won’t have all the items necessary to solve the puzzle.

Before you can actually start to solve the Coin Cabinet, you will first need to find 3 Coins that are hidden around the apartment complex. These Coins are the Man Coin, Woman Coin, and Snake Coin.

To find these items will require players to explore the whole of Wood Side Apartments and even solve some additional puzzles along the way. Here is our breakdown on how to find each Coin for the Coin Cabinet Puzzle.

Man Coin

The first coin that you will need to track down is found locked behind its own unique puzzle in Room 206. We have a full guide breaking down how to get the Room 206 Safe Code which also includes a full in-depth explanation of how to reach the room. For this guide, we are just going to cover how to solve the puzzle so check out our full guide on the Room 206 Safe Code if you want a complete overview of the puzzle.

Once inside Room 206, you will need to find 3 images drawn on the walls that correspond with a poem written on the wall. Each image has a number next to it with the images and poem telling you the order in which you need to input them to open the safe. The poem reads as the following:

“Right where the rooftops pierce through the night. Left are homebound footprints with no owner in sight. But has he found home, oh, please pray tell. Or a river of memories leading right to his hell.”

Your Flashlight found while exploring with illuminate the images around the room. The drawings you’re looking for are a group of houses with a number written on the roof, a single home with footsteps nearby with a number next to it, and a river with a number nearby as well. The locations for these drawings change depending on the difficulty but the code Normal and Hard are the same with the Light Puzzle Difficulty having its own answer. Here are the codes for each Difficulty:

Light : 15 – 11 – 13

: 15 – 11 – 13 Standard / Hard: 13 – 7 – 11

Go to the safe and turn the dial in the order of the directions that were also bold in the poem, so right, left, right. Stop at each number in the order the poem tells you and the safe will open.

Inside is the Man Coin which also has the symbol of a sword on its back, which will be important when trying to solve the Coin Cabinet Puzzle.

Snake Coin

After you complete the Safe Puzzle in Room 206, use the Steel Key found along with the Man Coin to go into the hallway and into Room 205 across the hall. Sitting on a chair in the center of 205 is the 2F Small Staircase Key.

Leave Room 205 and go through the door at the west end of the hallway. Then, follow the hallway north to find the door with a “Toluca Build & Renovation” lock on the door. Use the 2F Small Staircase Key to gain access to the northern stairs.

Go down to the first floor and to the west end of the hallway to find room 116. Inside you will meet the character Eddie in the bathroom. After the cutscene introducing him, go out the window in the courtyard. This area is filled with Lying Figure enemies so be prepared to fight. There is a baby carriage at the deep end of a drained pool.

Inside the carriage is the Snake Coin which has a symbol of a Flower on the opposite side.

Woman Coin

Head back to the northern staircase and go up to the 3rd Floor. Squeeze through a wall to reach Room 311, go through another wall to enter Room 309, and then cross the hall to Room 310. Go out of the balcony of 310 to reach Room 312. At the west end of the room is a small opening that you can crawl through to reach a laundry room.

Pick up the Bloody Apple Canned Juice container from the nearby table and throw it down the garbage chute. This will knock loose some trash that was stuck in the chute, including the final coin.

Head all the way back to the Chute Courtyard that you opened during your earlier exploration of the Wood Side Apartments. You will find the coin a small distance away from the chute, sitting on the ground.

This is the Woman Coin and has a Gravestone symbol on the back.

Completing the Coin Cabinet Puzzle

Just like the other Difficulties, you will need to place the Coins in the right spot corresponding to the 4 different riddles. The riddles on the Hard Difficulty are different from Light and Standard so the placement of the Coins will be different as well.

Light Difficulty

Riddle #1: “Three bright coins, three actors in play, and under the tree, the Maiden dared lay. And behind the Maiden, where she would not know, with no one nearby, a Flower would grow. And then came the Man, so gallant and fine, in the pale moonlight light did his golden eyes shine.”

“Three bright coins, three actors in play, and under the tree, the Maiden dared lay. And behind the Maiden, where she would not know, with no one nearby, a Flower would grow. And then came the Man, so gallant and fine, in the pale moonlight light did his golden eyes shine.” Solution: Man | Empty | Woman | Empty | Flower

Riddle #2: “The man draws his Blade, and she froze in fear, for she did not know the Serpent drew near.”

“The man draws his Blade, and she froze in fear, for she did not know the Serpent drew near.” Solution: Sword | Empty | Woman | Empty | Snake

Riddle #3: “The venomous beast is now lost to the night, the grand chevalier’s grand despair in daylight, and under the tree, where the maiden dared lay, a memory now lies, confined to a Grave.”

“The venomous beast is now lost to the night, the grand chevalier’s grand despair in daylight, and under the tree, where the maiden dared lay, a memory now lies, confined to a Grave.” Solution: Snake | Empty | Gravestone | Empty | Man

Riddle #4: “The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore, He who has failed, She who is no more. Now you pass the judgment on figures of play, Which here is the sinner, which carries the blame?”

“The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore, He who has failed, She who is no more. Now you pass the judgment on figures of play, Which here is the sinner, which carries the blame?” Solution: Any Coin can be picked.

Standard Difficulty

Riddle #1: “Three bright coins in the five holes be, first sits the Maiden underneath the tree. The wind from behind the Maiden doth blow, a beautiful Flower alone has to grow. And here comes the Man, so sleek and so fine, in the pale moonlight his eyes doth shine.”

“Three bright coins in the five holes be, first sits the Maiden underneath the tree. The wind from behind the Maiden doth blow, a beautiful Flower alone has to grow. And here comes the Man, so sleek and so fine, in the pale moonlight his eyes doth shine.” Solution: Man | Empty | Woman | Empty | Flower

Riddle #2: “The man doth approach, his Blade now revealed, his face disappears behind shining steel. Away from the man doth the Maiden flee, towards the Flower, away from the tree.”

“The man doth approach, his Blade now revealed, his face disappears behind shining steel. Away from the man doth the Maiden flee, towards the Flower, away from the tree.” Solution: Empty | Sword | Empty | Woman | Flower

Riddle #3: “Where once grew a Flower, a venomous glee, where once was a Maiden, but a stone doth be. And over her Grave the Man doth remain, his blade never met the vile Serpent’s vein.”

“Where once grew a Flower, a venomous glee, where once was a Maiden, but a stone doth be. And over her Grave the Man doth remain, his blade never met the vile Serpent’s vein.” Solution: Empty | Empty | Man | Gravestone | Snake

Riddle #4: “The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore, He who has failed, She who is no more. Now unto you falls a grievous chore, who carries blame for what fate had in store?”

“The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore, He who has failed, She who is no more. Now unto you falls a grievous chore, who carries blame for what fate had in store?” Solution: Any Coin can be picked.

Hard Difficulty

Riddle #1: “Three bright coins, three actors in play, yet within the shade, not one doth remain. The one once so gallant has fled from day’s sheen, as far as he could from the icon of sin. The one whom he swore to shield in her life, no lays in a grave, away from his sight.”

“Three bright coins, three actors in play, yet within the shade, not one doth remain. The one once so gallant has fled from day’s sheen, as far as he could from the icon of sin. The one whom he swore to shield in her life, no lays in a grave, away from his sight.” Solution: Man | Empty | Empty | Gravestone | Snake

Riddle #2: “His blade strikes that which from the roots doth rise, followed by guilt and the park of demise. The life he once had has left behind, where once there was love now a stone resides.”

“His blade strikes that which from the roots doth rise, followed by guilt and the park of demise. The life he once had has left behind, where once there was love now a stone resides.” Solution: Gravestone | Sword | Flower | Empty | Empty

Riddle #3: “He kneels by the crown that casts a cruel shade onto the visage of her who did fade. By them not a soul, not a sight, nor sound, and yet, evil slithers upon radiant ground”

“He kneels by the crown that casts a cruel shade onto the visage of her who did fade. By them not a soul, not a sight, nor sound, and yet, evil slithers upon radiant ground” Solution: Empty | Man | Woman | Empty | Snake

Riddle #4: “The Beast that from death and decay had spawned, He who has failed, Shoe who’s now beyond. Now you pass the judgment on figures of play, and choose who the burden of sin doth lay.”

“The Beast that from death and decay had spawned, He who has failed, Shoe who’s now beyond. Now you pass the judgment on figures of play, and choose who the burden of sin doth lay.” Solution: Any Coin can be picked. Put in the top slot of the cabinet.

Whenever you place the Coin of your choice in the slot at the top of the cabinet, the drawer will open and reveal the Apartment 201 Key. You can now take this item to the door at the southwest corner of the 2nd Floor. This room is where you conclude the Wood Side Apartments portion of the game.

You now know how to fully complete the Woode Side Apartments Coin Cabinet Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake and can now progress to the next area: The Blue Creek Apartments. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.