Nintendo Reveals What GameCube Games Will Be Available For Switch 2 At Launch

Nintendo had a big day this week. On Wednesday, we all sat in and watched the Nintendo Direct presentation. We had known earlier this year that Nintendo was planning to fully unveil its next console release on April 2, 2025. During the presentation, we also learned that the GameCube would finally make its way to the Nintendo Switch Online services.

We learned that the GameCube lineup would be available on the Nintendo Switch Online+ Expansion tier. Unfortunately, this lineup will only be available for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. While the Nintendo Direct presentation briefly touched on the GameCube lineup, we now know the official games coming at launch.

Thanks to the folks at VGC, we’re discovering that the GameCube was brought up again through Nintendo’s Treehouse: Live Stream. During this portion of the stream, it was confirmed that the games at launch will include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur 2, and F-Zero GX. Those three games can be enjoyed right when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025.

However, the Nintendo Direct presentation featured a wide assortment of GameCube games, so we should see even more titles added to the mix over time. This will likely be quite a popular add-on for Nintendo Switch 2 players, especially if they remember playing the GameCube when it was first released into the marketplace.

In other news regarding the Nintendo Switch 2, we recently had the team behind the console have a nice little breakdown on the GameChat feature. You can read more about that right here. Likewise, if you had watched the stream, you might have been disappointed that the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t feature OLED screens. Nintendo has since explained why it skipped these displays in favor of the LCD panels. Furthermore, we also learned that the magnetic Joy-Cons was actually first developed for the original Nintendo Switch. Find out right here why Nintendo has opted to skip this feature until now.