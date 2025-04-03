Nintendo Explains Why They Ditched OLED Screens With The Switch 2

Nintendo had a big day this week. Yesterday, we finally got to sit in and watch the Nintendo Direct presentation about the Switch 2. We learned quite a bit about the console hardware and the video games that will be coming with the platform. However, what some fans might have been surprised to learn was that this new Switch offering would be released with an LCD screen.

The folks over at Nintendo made some advancements with the Switch 2. Outside of the hardware internals, we know the new console will be larger overall. We’re getting a 7.9″ display that can support 1080p. But again, the display won’t be OLED. Despite the current Nintendo Switch offering an OLED model for purchase, the new console will go back to LCD.

For some, this is a step backward. Now, thanks to a roundtable in New York, in which IGN was present, Nintendo explained a little bit about this decision. Specifically, Tetsuya Sasaki, the general manager of the technology development division and senior director of the technology development department at Nintendo, answered the LCD concerns.

According to Tetsuya Sasaki, the decision didn’t come easily. Instead, they considered many factors before sticking with LCD. One of the main reasons offered for their decision was the advances in LCD technology. With LCD, players can access HDR, which the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn’t provide.

While we have an LCD screen, we will get HDR10 and VRR with up to 120 Hz and 120fps. Regardless, I’m sure that it won’t be long before we eventually see an OLED model from Nintendo. Of course, that’s speculation, as we didn’t get any notice about an OLED model during the Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday.

That said, players can expect the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. If you want to secure a unit from Nintendo, then you’ll want to check out our article here. Nintendo has a few requirements consumers must meet before purchasing a unit, which is likely to prevent stock from quickly being bought up and flipped online.