Silent Hill 2 Remake: Brookhaven Hospital Reception Office Padlock Code

When James and Maria enter Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2 Remake, they must return power to the elevator to reach the building’s upper floors. Of course, this means heading down to the basement. The door downstairs, however, is locked and requires the Basement Key which is secured behind a padlock in the hospital’s Reception Office. Finding the clues and solving the puzzle revolving around this padlock can be tricky, so allow us to break down how to figure out the code to get this specific key. This guide will show players how to get the Brookhaven Hospital Reception Office Padlock Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Open the Brookhaven Hospital Reception Office Padlock in Silent Hill 2 Remake

You will be able to find your first hint on the Reception Office Padlock code behind the Reception desk. There is a note pinned to a corkboard that says the following:

“Due to the repeated instances of keys getting misplaced, from this point forward, they are to be returned to the locker at the end of every shift. All staff are required to memorize the padlock combination and are not to disclose it to anyone but authorized personnel under any circumstances. In case of any problems, report to the head nurse in Examination Room 3.“

You can find Examination Room 3 along the eastern hallway of the hospital’s 1st Floor found to the left of the staircase that leads to the basement. Examination Room 3 is locked so go to the next door, Examination Room 2, and break the window to enter the room. Once in the Examination Rooms, go to the small room between Exam Rooms 2 and 3 to find a desk. Inside the drawer is a note that has a message that changes depending on your Puzzle Difficulty.

Each of the notes contains a riddle that you will need to solve. How challenging each of these riddles correlate to the Puzzle Difficulty setting but they all revolve around specific pictures found in the lobby of the hospital. There are photos of the 7 nurses, 2 doctors, and the front of Brookhaven Hospital with 4 trees in front of it. No matter the difficulty, these images are the same and you will need to use them to figure out the Reception Office Padlock code.

Here is a full breakdown of the Padlock code for each Puzzle Difficulty:

Light Difficulty: “The combination for the key locker is: 2, 8, The total number of nurses in the lobby photo.” Answer: 2-8-7

“The combination for the key locker is: 2, 8, The total number of nurses in the lobby photo.” Standard Difficulty: “I wrote it down for you in a way you should finally be able to remember. Once you’re in the lobby, just look around. Now remember: Nurses. Doctors. Trees.” Answer: 7-2-4

“I wrote it down for you in a way you should finally be able to remember. Once you’re in the lobby, just look around. Now remember: Nurses. Doctors. Trees.” Hard Difficulty “If the second were as high as the number of nurses, it’d still be one short. With two of them dead and one just a fraud. The third would chop the firewood in half. The first was singular.” The number of nurses (7) but one short. 7 + 1 = 8. Remove the dead and frauds (3). 8 – 3 = 5. The number of trees (4) is cut in half for firewood. 4 / 2 = 2. “Singular” means 1. Answer: 1-5-2



You can now head to the Reception Office. Interact with the lockbox near the corner of the room and input the code for your Puzzle Difficulty and the padlock will be opened. You can now get the Basement Key and head deeper into Brookhaven Hospital.

You now know how to get the Brookhaven Hospital Reception Office Padlock Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.