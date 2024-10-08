Silent Hill 2 Remake: Grand Market Keypad Code

Some of the biggest challenges in Silent Hill 2 Remake are the puzzles scattered across the game. While some puzzles are mandatory to progress and can be massive roadblocks, one of the first puzzles in the game is an optional puzzle found at the Grand Market. This store has supplies that can give players a leg-up in the early portions of the game. The only way in is by finding the 4-digit code to a keypad, and tracking down the solution might be tough so allow us to help! This guide will show players how to get the Grand Market Keypad Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Open the Grand Market Keypad in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Grand Market is found on the corner of Katz Street and Neely Street at the center of the east side of South Veil area. This is the first part of Silent Hill that you will explore making your way out of the South Veil starting area. The Grand Market is a store with a green logo and a locked front door.

The only way to enter the store is through a back door found in a nearby alleyway. From the front entrance, go south down Neely Street and find an alley on the left side of the road. Interact with the door to find the Keypad. You are free to guess or enter the code here, but let us show you where to find the solution instead of just giving away the answer.

The code can be found on a piece of paper found on Sanders Street. Go along this road and about halfway down the block along the bottom side of the road is an area with a corpse leaning against a semi-truck. Next to the body is a note left by someone trying to break into Grand Market. On the front, it says they tried every possible combination from 0000 to 4013. On the back, it says they went from 4014 to 4439 and feel like they are extremely close to the solution.

Go back to the Keypad. From the note, you know that the first 3 numbers are 444. From here, you can just trial and error the last number. The final number is different depending on the Puzzles Challenge setting. Here are the solutions for each difficulty:

Light: 4442

Normal: 4444

Hard: 4446

Once the code is entered, you gain access to the Grand Market store. Inside are a lot of supplies including Health Drinks, Syringes, and even Handgun ammo even though you don’t get this weapon until you enter the Wood Side Apartments. You can unlock the front door to the store from the inside when you are ready to leave.

You now know how to get the Grand Market Keypad code in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.