Silent Hill 2 Remake: It’s Bread Trophy Guide

Silent Hill 2 Remake has many references to other Silent Hill games with one of the Achievements / Trophies even being a direct reference to a popular meme in the fanbase. In Silent Hill 3, Heather has a very blunt description of bread when she examines it, simply saying, “It’s bread.” Yes, very astute. In the remake of that game’s predecessor, there is a location where James can channel the Mason family and also bluntly examine some bread. Doing so also unlocks the fitting “It’s Bread” Trophy and Achievement. Whether a completionist or just want to just partake in this long-running joke, players will want to know where to find this bread. This guide will show players how to unlock the “It’s Bread” Trophy and Achievement in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

Full Achievement and Trophy List | How Long Is Silent Hill 2 Remake? | All Seems in Order Trophy Guide | Bug Room Code | Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator Puzzle Guide | How to Get the Hunting Rifle | Toluca Prison Weights and Scales Puzzle Guide | Toluca Prison Gallows Puzzle Guide | Abstract Daddy Boss Fight Guide

How to Unlock the It’s Bread Trophy in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The “It’s Bread” Trophy and Achievement can be unlocked in the Basement of Lakeview Hotel. You can reach this area by getting the Employee Elevator Key from the Suitcase in Room 205. Gameranx has a full guide on how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Suitcase Code and Vanity Mirror Puzzle but we can give you the simple version here. Enter Room 205 by completing the Bookshelf Puzzle and then find a replacement for the Red Light Bulb above the Vanity Mirror. Technically, you can skip this step if you already know the code, which changes depending on your Puzzle Difficulty. Here are all the possible Suitcase Codes:

Light Difficulty: DARK WISH

Standard Difficulty: DEED DONE

Hard Difficulty: LOVE LUST

Enter this code into the Suitcase to get the Employee Elevator Key.

Go to the west side of the 2nd Floor and unlock the Employee Elevator door. Before being able to use the elevator, you will need to deposit all of your items (except for Angela’s Knife, Mary’s Letter, and the Photo of Mary) into the locker next to the elevator. This means you will need to explore the basement with no weapons.

Once in the basement, you can get the map to the area from the Break Room directly in front of the elevator to help navigate the area. Go to the southeast corner of the basement to enter the Cafeteria and then enter the Kitchen. Go through the door that leads to the small room above the kitchen. Directly to the left of this door is a shelf of bread. Interact with it to unlock the “It’s Bread” Trophy and Achievement!

You now know where to find the trays of bread and get the “It’s Bread” Trophy and Achievement in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.