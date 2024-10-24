Silent Hill 2 Remake: Eddie Boss Fight Guide

The boss fights in Silent Hill 2 Remake are mostly against grotesque or terrifying monsters, which is what makes the battle against Eddie Dombrowski so unique. Another person that was called the Silent Hill, both you and James are forced to turn your weapon to a human being if you hope to survive. This boss can keep some players out in the cold, so let me provide some assistance on how to take him down. This guide will show players how to beat the Eddie Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

Full Achievement and Trophy List | How Long Is Silent Hill 2 Remake? | Chained Box Puzzle Guide | All Trick or Treat Elevator Quiz Answers | Pharmacy Decorative Box Code | All Seems in Order Trophy Guide | Bug Room Code | Toluca Prison Witness Room Generator Puzzle Guide | How to Get the Hunting Rifle | Toluca Prison Weights and Scales Puzzle Guide | Toluca Prison Gallows Puzzle Guide | Abstract Daddy Boss Fight Guide

How to Beat the Eddie Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Eddie is encountered at the end of the Labyrinth section of the game. When you find him in a Meat Locker surrounded by dead bodies, he plans to make you one of them. This boss fight consists of 3 phases, all of which see Eddie constantly moving to either sneak up on James or attack him from a distance while using his environment to his advantage.

O

Phase 1 is the most straightforward. Eddie will try to rush James and either pistol whip him or grab him to deliver a massive headbutt. When he gets a hit off or you start to do damage to him, he will start to run away and try to put distance between the two of you. He will then stop and try to shoot you with his revolver. The gunshot is heavily telegraphed as he takes a moment to raise his gun and you can hear him pulling back the hammer so there is a way to prepare for the attack even if you can’t see him. Use the hanging meat for cover or just get a well-timed dodge to avoid this attack. You really don’t want to get hit with this attack as it does massive damage. The gunshot will also illuminate the area, giving you a chance to find Eddie down if you’ve lost track of him

After you do enough damage, a short cutscene will play where Eddie shoots the ventilation system, making it harder to see and easier for him to sneak up on you. This is Phase 2. While he still has the same attacks, you will need to rely on audio cues from his footsteps and his constant talking to help find him and stop him from getting the drop on you. While finding Eddie can be a bit of a hassle in this phase, just keep doing damage when you do find him, and eventually, Phase 3 will begin.

In the final phase of the Eddie Boss Fight, the hanging meat starts to move around the arena, making it a bit harder to use them for cover. Just keep doing damage to the boss when you can and eventually, you will defeat Eddie.

When you’ve done enough damage, Eddie will drop dead. James wrestles with the fact that he has taken a human life before progressing out of the meat locker and toward Toluca Lake. You will unlock the “A Human Being” Trophy and Achievement for beating the Eddie Boss Fight.

You now know how to beat the Eddie Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.