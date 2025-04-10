The Alters Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass This June

If you have been following The Alters from the fine folks over at 11 Bit Studios, you know it had some bitter news earlier this year. It was unveiled back in February that the developers had to push this game further into 2025. Today, we finally know when the game is heading into the marketplace, along with a brand-new trailer for you to check out.

11 Bit Studios just uploaded a new trailer focused on the release date. Players can expect The Alters to launch into the marketplace on June 13, 2025. So, fortunately, it’s not a lengthy wait before we can finally try our hand at escaping a planet in threat of being burned up by the sun.

If you haven’t heard about The Alters, this is a survival game from the team that created the Frostpunk series. This time, we’re not trying to survive in a tundra. Instead, the game is about surviving and escaping from a desolate planet. In the game, players are stepping into the role of a pilot named Jan Dolski. Trapped, Jan has no means of escape by himself.

However, there’s technology that will allow Jan to duplicate himself, creating other versions. These versions have chosen different life paths, and each can help Jan escape. That said, managing these characters and ensuring you have the space and resources readily available will not be easy.

The release date trailer we have embedded below gives you a small glimpse of the gameplay. More importantly, if you’re interested in checking this game out, you’ll have a few platforms available. Set to release on June 13, 2025, the game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. That said, it’s worth pointing out that we’ll also have access to the game on Xbox Game Pass.