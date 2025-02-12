The Alters Has Been Delayed Again

We can’t wait to play a few games this year, including The Alters. It looks like an interesting survival game from the folks at 11 Bit Studios. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little while longer before we can actually get our hands on this one. The developers have just delayed it further back into the year.

Thanks to Tech Raptor, we’re finding out that 11 Bit Studios sent out a press release announcing that they are pushing The Alters back this year. We don’t have a release date either this time around, as it’s only slated to launch within 2025. According to the report, this delay was to give developers more time to refine and polish the gameplay experience before it’s readily available for players to dive into this title.

If you’re unfamiliar with 11 Bit Studios, these are the folks who recently delivered Frostpunk 2 into the marketplace. Meanwhile, they recently announced that they canceled one of their projects and laid off a portion of the staff. So this is another piece of disappointing news for studio fans.

This is a survival game for those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on The Alters. Players are tossed into a science fiction world following a space miner named Jan Dolski. Trapped in this world that is in danger of being burned up by the sun’s radiation, Jan is forced to clone himself in order to build a crew capable of maintaining the station.

The twist here is that each clone of Jan is another version of himself who has chosen a different life path. However, leaving these alternate versions of himself unchecked could lead to new headaches and fires to put out in the group.

While the game has no release date outside of this year, players can expect The Alters to come out on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.