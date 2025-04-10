Naughty Dog Unveils The Last of Us Complete Edition Exclusively For PS5

The Last of Us fans are getting ready to finally sit down and watch the next season of the series adaptation. HBO saw plenty of success with the first season, and while we don’t even have access to the first episode yet for this upcoming second season, the hype was enough to warrant HBO’s second renewal of the show. Season three has been confirmed, and I’m sure with this second season release, there will be more than a few fans who wouldn’t mind checking out the games.

Naughty Dog has just announced a new game collection, The Last of Us Complete. This collection will include both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2. If you opt to purchase the collection physically, you will find both discs within the case.

So, whether you’re already a diehard fan of the series or haven’t even tried the games, this might be worth checking out. That said, it’s not just a physical release, as players can also expect a digital launch today with a physical release on July 10, 2025. Again, this is coming out right in time to capitalize on interest in the IP due to the upcoming season adaptation.

After all, we’ll be left with a cliffhanger when the second season ends. It’s already been confirmed that The Last of Us season two won’t contain the full narrative of the second game. Instead, the game’s storyline was just too massive to fit into a single season, giving some fans a chance to see how the storyline might go before season three airs.

Once again, players interested in The Last of Us Complete can pick up a copy digitally today with the physical release on July 10, 2025 for the PlayStation 5. Likewise, if you are interested in a physical release then you can expect it to include a steelbook case and some lithographs. Players can find the official preorder listing right on PlayStation’s official website.