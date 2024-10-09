In Silent Hill 2 Remake, being unable to see the many different monsters that shamble around the titular town is a quick way to end up dead. Luckily, you are able to get a Flashlight to help see through the game’s darkest areas. It is not an item that you start the game with and will take some time to eventually track down. For players who need to know how to get this guiding light, allow us to show you the way! This guide will show players how to get the Flashlight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the Flashlight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Flashlight is found inside the Wood Side Apartments, one of the major locations that you will get to explore on your journey through Silent Hill. To reach this area, you must complete the Jukebox Puzzle in Neely’s Bar. Fixing the Jukebox will get you the Neely’s Bar Key which will grant you access to the alleyway behind the bar. In this alley is where you will find the Wood Side Apartments Key. With the key, go to the west side of Katz Street to enter the Wood Side Apartments.

Once inside the Apartments, go to the left to find a staircase that leads up to the second floor. Go up the stairs, through the door into the second-floor hallway, and turn to the right. There will be a light shining out of an open door that leads to Room 202.

Inside the room are several mannequins, one of which is emitting a bright light. The light comes from a Flashlight. Interact with it to pick up the Flashlight but be prepared as a new enemy known as the Mannequin will attack you. Taking a closer look at the mannequin that the Flashlight was taken from, you might notice that it wears the same outfit as James’ late wife, Mary.

The Flashlight’s function is very straightforward as it will illuminate the area in front of James. The Flashlight can be turned off and can be used to strategically avoid monsters. If you are in a dark area and turn off the Flashlight and the radio to make yourself unseen and silent. If you do this when near monsters and walk slowly, you can sneak by them. Of course, doing this makes it hard to see, and very possible that you will accidentally bump into one of the monsters so do this at your own risk.

You now know where to get the Flashlight in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.