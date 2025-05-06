Dr. Toto: Because Of Grand Theft Auto 6’s Delay, 2025 Is Another Nintendo Year

Dr. Serkan Toto has an interesting take on how things have played out for 2025.

Since last year, expectations were set that this would be one of the video game industry’s biggest years. While we have gotten a lot of heavy hitters in the year already, and other major titles are also slated on the way, the highest expectations were rolling around two key products: the game Grand Theft Auto 6 and the Nintendo Switch 2. Grand Theft Auto 6 was predicted to be the biggest video game release in history. In the same way, the Switch 2 was predicted to be the biggest video game console launch in history.

As we now know, this double header is not to be, as Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed to May 2026. While this is happening, the Switch 2 is experiencing incredible demand with historical numbers of pre-orders, such that the company had to apologize to their 2.2 million loyal Nintendo customers that they don’t have enough capacity to match them.

With all this in mind, Dr. Toto, a video game industry analyst based in Tokyo, shared his thoughts on where the Switch 2 is now. As reported by GoNintendo, he said this:

Now Nintendo has half a year to prepare and market a potentially big holiday line-up, Sony can release Ghost of Yotei in peace, and Microsoft has more room to possibly release its Xbox handheld. However, the double whammy that was supposed to revitalize the game industry overall is now called off. 2025 will clearly be the year of Nintendo now.

All things considered, this may be better for both Rockstar Games and Nintendo. If both Grand Theft Auto 6 and the Nintendo Switch 2 released in the same year, even if it was a few months apart from each other, they would have had to compete with fans for attention. Of course, these are two completely different products, and there are certainly Grand Theft Auto gamers who are not Nintendo gamers, and vice versa. But they would have each forced gamers to potentially choose between one or two, as many gamers would not have been able to afford both.

But then again, it may not have really mattered, since it looks like even Nintendo’s careful preparations to build up Switch 2 supply still won’t be enough to meet the historical levels of demand. If there’s anything that will now limit the Switch 2’s sales numbers, it will be how much consoles they can make and send to customers and stores.