Silent Hill 2 Remake: Where to Find the Garage Jack Lever

The east side of South Vale is the area that you explore right after Rosewater Park in Silent Hill 2 Remake and is one of the smaller parts of the game if you just stick to the critical path. There are several optional activities here including being able to access a small garage to find some collectibles as well as extra ammo and healing items. To get into this garage, you must find the garage jack lever to open a closed shutter door. This guide will show players where to find the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

Where to Find the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2 Remake

After leaving Rosewater Park, you will find yourself on Nathan Street. Go northwest up Nathan Street and keep an eye on the left side of the road. At the corner of Nathan and Carroll Street is a gas station named Octantis Fuels. Go behind the station to find a green car lifted by a jack. Interact with it to pull the lever out but be aware that this will drop the car to the ground and summon several monsters along Nathan Street.

After defeating the monsters or running away from them, go back down to the southeast on Nathan Street. You can find the Garage Jack in an area that is right under Rosewater Park at the intersection of Nathan and Munson Street. Walk through an open fence and go around to the back of the building in this area.

This is where you will find a large shutter door slightly opened by a jack. Place the lever into the Garage Jack to slightly lift the shutter. This will give you enough space to crawl into the garage. Unlock the door next to the shutter as well as on the other side of the room to let Maria in. Inside this garage is several hits of ammo and health drinks. You will also find one of the Strange Photo collectibles as well as a newspaper Memo discussing the Brookhaven Hospital, the next major location that you will need to explore.

You now know how where to find the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2 Remake.