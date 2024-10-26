Silent Hill 2 Remake: How to Get the “UFO” Ending

With all the horrifying moments in Silent Hill 2 Remake, it is nice that the two classic joke endings from the original game. One of these endings is the “UFO” Ending which is a running joke that has appeared in many of the series’ entries. While this version of the UFO Ending is slightly different from the original, players will still want to know how to reach this humorous conclusion. This guide will show players how to get the UFO Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

Full Achievement and Trophy List | How Long Is Silent Hill 2 Remake? | How To Get All Guns & Special Weapons | How to Get the Handgun | How to Get the Shotgun | How to Get the Hunting Rifle | Pyramid Head Boss Fight Guide | Flesh Lip Boss Fight Guide | Abstract Daddy Boss Fight Guide | Eddie Boss Fight Guide | Dual Pyramid Heads Boss Fight Guide | Final Boss Fight Guide | All Number Locks & Keypad Solutions | How To Unlock Every Classic Ending | Secrets Guide | How To Unlock Two New Secret Endings

How to Get the “UFO” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

To get the UFO Ending, you will first need to beat the game at least once and then go through it all again in New Game+. During New Game+, new items will appear throughout the game, including special ones that are required to get special endings like the UFO one.

You will need to use the Blue Gem item at designated locations to get the UFO ending. This Gem is found just a little north of the top right corner of Katz and Nathan Street on the east side of South Vale. Look for the blue awning that says “JEWELLERS.” Break the left window to pick up the Blue Gem.

Now, progress through the game as normal but make sure to stop at specific locations and then inspect the Blue Gem. The first location is on the roof of the Saul Street Apartments which you will go to when you are getting the Jukebox button. When you inspect the Gem in the right location, it will glow which means you have successfully checked off the location you are currently at.

The next place you need to use the Blue Gem is the pier of Rosewater Park.

Get all the way to the start of the Lakeview Hotel section of the game. After getting off the boat used to get across Toluca Lake, use the Gem while on the dock to get it to glow.

Make your way through all of the Lakeview Hotel until you complete the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle and can now go to Room 312. Instead of putting the Video Tape in the VCR, use the Blue Gem on the left window. This will immediately begin the UFO Ending.

Aliens will descend down but it won’t just be them. It isn’t Harry from Silent Hill 1 that gets off the fly saucer-like in the original game, but instead the PlayStation 2 version of James. he tells Remake James that he is nothing but a clone and it’s time to take him home. An alien knocks Remake James out as the creature and PS2 James takes him aboard their spacecraft.

You can now get the UFO Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.