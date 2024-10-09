Silent Hill 2 Remake: Jukebox Puzzle Guide

There are many puzzles in Silent Hill 2 Remake with many returning classics from the original game. While it is great to experience these puzzles again (even if there have been some changes and tweaks), there are also whole new puzzles that even longtime fans will need to solve for the very first time. The first of these challenges is the Jukebox Puzzle which tasks players with fixing the musical machine and the vinyl found inside. This isn’t just to relax and put on some tunes, however. Getting the Jukebox to play will reveal an important key that is needed to go deeper into Silent Hill. With this being the first real puzzle and being completely new, this might be a bit of a challenge to figure out. So, allow us here at Gameranx to provide you with any assistance you might need. This guide will show players how to solve the Jukebox Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Jukebox Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Jukebox that the entire puzzle revolves around is found in Neely’s Bar located on the corner of Neely Street and Sanders Street in the lower part of the east side South Veil area. This is the first part of the town that you will explore after making your way through the starting South Veil area which ends with the Silent Hill Ranch. Luckily, Neely’s Bar is unlocked and you can enter from the front door.

To the right of the entrance is the Jukebox, covered by a tarp. Interact with the machine to take off the cover and find half of a broken Vinyl Record inside. You will need to fix this record as well as the machine to get the music to play and get the Neely’s Bar Key. This item will unlock a door to the left of the bar that you must open to progress in the game. You will need to find another Broken Vinyl Record and Vinyl Glue, a Neely’s Bar Coin, and a Jukebox Button, all of which are hidden throughout the east side of South Veil.

Cafe Texan: Neely’s Bar Coin

The Neely’s Bar Coin can be found at Texan Cafe next to the large white cloth wall at the east end of Katz Street. Enter through the front door and go behind the bar. Interact with the cash register. Turn the key and then press the “Cash” to open the register. Inside is the Neely’s Bar Coin.

Groovy Music: Broken Vinyl and Vinyl Glue

Go west on Katz Street and then go north up Neely Street. The “I Love Groovy Music” store is on the left side of the road. You can enter through the front door and find several rows of vinyl records. Unfortunately, these aren’t the records that you need to collect. The one you need is deeper in the store.

Go to the wall at the back of the store to find several glass windows. Use your Wooden Plank to smash the glass and then climb into the next room. On the table at the center of the room, is both the other half of the Broken Vinyl Record and Vinyl Glue. Go into your Inventory and use the Combine action to put the Glue and both Vinyl halves to create the Glued Up Vinyl Record.

Saul Street Apartments: Broken Vinyl and Glue

Go to Saul Street found to the west at the south end of Neely Street. Along the south side of the road is the Saul Street Apartments. Enter the building and go to the end of the hallway. Go through the door on the right and go into the room behind the Apartment’s front desk. On the wall opposite the front desk is a key holder with a key for Apartment #5 hanging on it.

Go up the stairs to the second floor. At the top of the stairs, go left and then take another left at the end of the hall to find Apartment #5. Once inside the room, squeeze through the wall on the right, and then after a short cutscene, go through another hole in the wall to the right to find an open window that leads to the fire escape. Go up the stairs and then enter another open window on the third floor.

Go through the door in front of the window and then go into the bathroom on the right. In the wall is an ominous hole. Have James reach his hand into the hole to pull out the Jukebox Button. Leave the bathroom and take the nearby open door out to the roof of the apartment. Take the ladder down back to the street and make your way back to Neely’s Bar.

Fixing the Jukebox

Now that you have all the important parts, it’s time to play some music. Interact with the Jukebox. The first part of this puzzle is figuring out how to get the Vinyl holder to come out of the machine to place the repaired record. Interact with the green part of the Jukebox on the right until it is lined up with the red hook that is connected to the record holder. Interact with the hook when it is lined up with the green part to connect them. Now turn the green part until it faces the back of the machine. Finally, interact with the blue part in the middle of the machine to push it down. Turn the red and green parts back to the center and use it to pull out the record holder and then open the Inventory menu to place the Glued Up Vinyl Record.

Once the record is entered, it will be taken to the top of the machine. Put the Neely’s Coin in the coin slot on the right side of the machine. And put the Jukebox Button in the open #2 space in the row of red buttons on the left. With everything fixed and turned on, all that is left is just picking the right song. The slot that the vinyl was inserted into was the second one in the blue part of the pile. Press the blue “C” button and then press the #2 button.

Once both are pressed, the record will be selected and will start a cutscene that sees the track play while also opening a secret compartment with Neely’s Bar Key found inside. Use this key on the door on the other end of the bar to enter the alleyway behind the bar. This will eventually lead to the Wood Side Apartments Key, the next major location that must be visited in Silent Hill.

You now know how to solve the new Jukebox Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.