Silent Hill 2 Remake: Bug Room Code

Several of the doors in Silent Hill 2 Remake don’t require normal keys to open but instead need number codes. These codes are usually found through exploration and at your own pace but there is one room in the game that suddenly locks you in a room crawling with bugs. The only way out is to enter the correct code but with almost no hints of what the code actually is, players might be overcome with the stress of being locked in this room, especially if their not fans of creepy crawlies! Luckily, I know how to get you out of that room quickly! This guide will show players how to find the Bug Room Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Find the Bug Room Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Bug Room is located beneath the Silent Hill Historical Society, which can be reached after descending a long staircase and then jumping down a seemingly bottomless well. Progress through the slightly flooded area until you enter a small room with the Spiral-Writing Key at the center. Once you pick up the key, the door behind you will lock and the room will fill with bugs.

The only way to escape is to enter the correct code into the door’s number pad to the right. Looking at the buttons, most of the buttons are covered in grime and blood, but the 2, 3, and 9 buttons are relatively clean. These are the numbers you will need to press. The code is randomized on every playthrough so finding the code requires some trial and error. Here is the full list of every possible solution for the Bug Room Code:

239

293

329

392

923

932

Once you enter the correct code, the door will unlock and you will be able to leave the Bug Room.

You now know how to figure out the Bug Room Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.