Silent Hill 2 Remake: Brookhaven Hospital Room D1 Combination Lock Code

Silent Hill 2 Remake has several locks that don’t require a simple key but instead need codes to open. In Brookhaven Hospital, there is a Combination Lock that blocks access to Room D1. This is a location that players are required to enter to find a story-critical item so finding this code as easily and quickly as possible is important. This guide will show players how to find the Room D1 Combination Lock Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Find the Room D1 Combination Lock Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Room D1 is found on the 3rd Floor which can be accessed by going to the northwest corner of the 2nd Floor and using the staircase. Once here, take three lefts and go to the end of the hallway. The door to Room D1 is secured with a padlock that must be opened to get inside.

The code for the combination lock is found in the nearby X-Ray Room. Turn around from the D1 Combination Lock and break the glass that leads to Exam Room 4. Mantle over the wall and into the room, then go through the door to reach the X-Ray Room. There is a puzzle that revolves around finding 4 Radiographs, placing them on the X-Ray Viewer found in this room, and then lining them up to reveal 3 numbers. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to complete the X-Ray Puzzle but since the code never changes no matter the playthrough or difficulty, you can skip this puzzle if you already know the combination. This can be a great help for speedruns so feel free to go directly to the Combination Lock and ignore the X-Ray Puzzle entirely!

The Code revealed by the X-Ray Puzzle is 4-37-12.

Go back to the D1 Combination Lock and put in the Code. Turn the dial in the order drawn to the left of the padlock. Go right and stop at 4, then go left to stop at 37, and then go right again to end at 12. This will open the padlock and allow you to enter Room D1. This is where you will find the Filthy Bracelet for the Director’s Hand Puzzle.

You now know how to get the Brookhaven Hospital Room D1 Combination Lock Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.