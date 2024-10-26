While 3 possible endings can be achieved on a first playthrough of Silent Hill 2 Remake, repeat playthroughs expand this number to a sizable 8. One of these endings is known as the “Rebirth” Ending and delves into the lore of the unsettling town more than any other ending. Players who want to see each ending will want to know how to reach this unsettling conclusion. This guide will show players how to get the Rebirth Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the “Rebirth” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Getting this ending requires you to beat the game on New Game+ while also finding 4 unique items that only appear during a New Game+ playthrough. These items are tied to the cult of Silent Hill and discuss a possible ritual of resurrection.

The first item is the Crimson Ceremony book which is found just moments after starting your game. After meeting Angela in the Graveyard, go to the Toluca Lake shore to find the book leaning against a gravestone.

Progress through the game until you meet Maria in Rosewater Park and get through the Jack’s Inn gate. Right across the street is the Baldwin Mansion. Go through the door of the wall around the building and look at the small table to the right of the door. This is where you will find the White Chrism item.

Next, gain access to the Historical Society in the Otherworld Silent Hill streets. There is a painting of a Chalice that you can see on a regular playthrough. In New Game+, this painting has fallen off the wall, revealing the real Obsidian Goblet that was hidden behind it.

The final item you need is in the Lost and Found on the 1st Floor of the Lakeview Hotel. Go into Cafe Toluca and break down the bottom wall of the Lost and Found to squeeze into the room. On one of the shelves in the room is the Lost Memories book.

With all 4 items, now just beat the game as you normally would. When you defeat the Final Boss Fight with these items in your inventory, it will overwrite all progress to any other Ending. Now aware of the old gods that still slumber in Silent Hill, James takes Mary’s corpse to an island in Toluca Lake to bring her back from the dead.

You can now get the Rebirth Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.