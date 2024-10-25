Silent Hill 2 Remake: Final Boss Fight Guide

The Final Boss Fight of Silent Hill 2 Remake is what you’ve been searching for this whole time. Now, with the truth revealed and the past ready to be put to rest, James must overcome one last battle to leave Silent Hill. For those ready to tackle the final obstacle of the game, let’s begin. This guide will show players how to beat the Final Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Beat the Final Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Final Boss Fight of Silent Hill 2 Remake is found at the end of the Otherworld version of the Lakeview Hotel. After defeating the Dual Pyramid Heads and listening to Mary’s dialogue, go up the stairs until you reach a large open room with a woman who looks like Mary standing at the window. If you are going to get the “Maria” ending, this will be Mary but for all other endings that include this boss fight, it will be Maria dressed as James’ late wife. When James rejects either Mary or Maria, they will transform into the same monster as she floats in the air trapped in a bedframe and hung upside down.

This battle consists of a few different phases. Right at the start of the fight, Mary/Maria will rely on hordes of moths that fly around the area as her main form of offense. When moths cluster together and form an orb, watch out! They will start to make their way toward you. When they get close, they will briefly flash red and then explode to deal damage to James. You can either hit this orb or dodge the explosion to avoid the attack. While you avoid this attack, just keep attacking the boss until you start to use the large tendril coming out from her back as a weapon.

Mary/Maria will start to perform a series of horizontal swipes with the tendril and even attempt to wrap it around James’ neck. Keep your distance as much as you can since she can teleport around the area. If she gets close, just dodge and get away from here. Make sure you also watch out for the moths as they will still fly around the area and try to attack you.

When you do enough damage to the boss, the bedframe will start to break apart and you will both descend into a dark hallway. She starts to take on similar traits to the Flesh Lip boss fight from earlier in the game. She will run around the ceiling of the area with you only getting glimpses of her through destroyed grates. Meanwhile, the moths will still try to track you down and explode though they are much more dangerous down here since they can ambush you from the darkness. She will sporadically drop down and try to attack you with her tendril. Use this time to use your most powerful weapons like the Shotgun and Hunting Rifle to damage her. When you do enough damage, you will progress to the final phase.

Returning to a boss arena more akin to the first area, Mary/Maria will now use the frame as long legs that will allow her to run around the area and perform massive swings. She can also perform quick-moving charge attacks to close distances if you try to keep your distance while still utilizing the moth attack. Since this is the end of the game, I suggest dodging attacks and emptying every bit of ammo you have left into the boss until it is defeated.

When her health hits zero, she will fall to the ground and you will need to perform one last blow to bring the fight and the playthrough to an end. Defeating this boss will unlock the “That Part of Me” Trophy and Achievement and will start the ending cutscene.

You now know how to beat the Final Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.