The final weapon that can be acquired in a first playthrough of Silent Hill 2 Remake is the Hunting Rifle. Found deep beneath Toluca Lake, getting this weapon isn’t as simple as just finding it and picking it up. Players who want to get this weapon will need to complete a few puzzles and track down a key if they want this powerful weapon in their arsenal. This guide will tell players how to get the Hunting Rifle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Get the Hunting Rifle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Hunting Rifle is found in the Toluca Prison underneath the Historical Society. You will reach this area after completing Brookhaven Hospital and exploring the Otherworld version of Silent Hill. After jumping down a few seemingly bottomless holes and encountering Eddie in the Cafeteria, you will enter the Toluca Prison 1F Main Section. The first door you see leads into the Armory which is where the Hunting Rifle is located, though you will need to find the Armory Key to open the locker and get the weapon.

The Armory Key is found behind the Headless Serpent door in the A Block. To open this door, you will need to use Weights to balance the Scales in the Yard. Before heading to the Yard, visit the Chapel near the Armory. The Heaviest Weight is found on the altar and will be needed to access the Serpent Section of the Prison.

Now that you have the weight, go to the Yard and interact with the Scales. There is the Starting Weight already on the pedestal. Put the Starting Weight on the left Scale and the Heaviest Weight on the right scale. This will balance the needle onto the Serpent icon, unlocking the door.

Head back into the A Block and go through the Headless Serpent Door found to the right of Cell A6.

Go down the hallway behind the Serpent door and through the Guard Room to enter E Block. Go to the left half of this cell block and then go through the door next to cell E10. Pass through the room to enter the Witness Room. There is a window and door that lead to the Death Chamber with a generator found to the left of the door. Gameranx has a full guide on how to solve the Witness Room Generator Puzzle but here is the quick breakdown. There are several switches on the board, the number of which changes depending on the Puzzle Difficulty being played on, that must be flipped in a given order to have them on active. Here is the order in which you must hit the switches with the numbers corresponding to the switches going from left to right.

Light Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3

Standard Difficulty: 6-4-5-1-3-2

Hard Difficulty: 4-5-2-1-3-6-7

Flip the big switch on the right to overcharge the electric chair in the Death Chamber and open all the doors in E Block.

Now, go to Cell E10 and break down the weak wall. In the room past this wall is where you will find the Armory Key.

Return to the Armory and use the Key on the padlock to get the Hunting Rifle. This bolt-action rifle can do massive damage from a long distance and can carry up to 4 bullets before having to reload.

You now know where to find the Hunting Rifle weapon in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.