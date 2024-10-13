Silent Hill 2 Remake: Blue Creek Apartments Room 307 Radio Puzzle Guide

The first time players enter the unnerving Otherworld in Silent Hill 2 Remake is in the Blue Creek Apartments, the west side of the large apartment complex found near the start of the game. After completing the Coin Cabinet Puzzle, players will be able to reach the Blue Creek Apartments which is host to several of its own unique puzzles. One of these puzzles is figuring out how to get a Radio found in Room 307 out of a cage suspended from the roof. This guide will show players how to solve the Blue Creek Apartments Room 307 Radio Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Room 307 Radio Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

To reach Room 307 in the Blue Creek Apartments, you will need to make your way through the 2nd Floor and into Room 212. From the room where you enter the Apartments, Room 208, go down the west hallway until you reach Room 206. Break down a weak wall, squeeze into the room through the hole, and go into Room 204. Head into the hallway and go south until you reach a left turn. At the center of this hallway is Room 212. Inside this room is the Clock Puzzle which is the central puzzle of the area. Head out the door to the right of the clock and step out onto a fire escape.

Go into Room 203, to the left of the 212 door, and then break a weak wall in the kitchen to squeeze into Room 205. An open window leads to a different part of the fire escape. This is where you will be able to find a staircase up to the 3rd Floor. At the top of the stairs, climb into the open window to enter Room 303.

Go into the hallway outside Rooms 303 and 305. Take the hallway to the north and then turn right. At the center of this hallway is Room 309. Hanging from the center of the room is the Radio that we will be focusing on. To get the Radio down, you will need to find a valve and use it on a pipe found in the side room of Room 309.

To the left of this pipe is an open door that will lead out onto the fire escape. Turn to the right once on the fire escape and hop through the window to enter part of Room 305. The window will lock behind you. Pick up the Apartment 306 Key from the nearby table and then go to the left to find a valve. Turn it to remove the locked door that leads to the rest of 305.

Go into the hallway and head north. Once at the end of the hall, turn left and use the key to unlock Room 306. At the south end of the room, there is a small path that you can crawl through to reach Room 304. This is the room where you will find another valve. Turn the valve and it will come loose from the pipes. Interact with the valve again to pick it up.

With the valve acquired, head back to Room 307 and place the wheel into the pipe. Turn the valve until the Radio drops from the roof. Interact with the Radio to pick up The Hour Hand needle. You can now use this to help progress the Clock Puzzle and explore deeper into Blue Creek Apartments.

You now know how to fully complete the Blue Creek Apartments Radio Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake and can now progress to the next area: The Blue Creek Apartments. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.