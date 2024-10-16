In Silent Hill 2 Remake, you will need to restore power to Brookhaven Hospital to use the building’s elevator. This is done by heading down into the basement and restarting the generator. A horror game hospital is already an unsettling place to explore and going down into the basement makes it much more terrifying. So, allow us to show you how to fix the generator to ensure you are down here for as little time as possible! This guide will show players how to fix the Brookhaven Hospital Generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Fix the Brookhaven Hospital Generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake

As mentioned, the generator for Brookhaven Hospital is found in the basement which is locked behind a door. To get the key to the basement, you must get the key found in the Reception Office which requires you to solve a small puzzle to get that key. Gameranx has a full guide on how to unlock the Reception Office Padlock. The basics are that you will need to input a 3-digit code which changes depending on your Puzzle Difficulty.

Light Difficulty: 2-8-7

2-8-7 Standard Difficulty: 7-2-4

7-2-4 Hard Difficulty: 1-5-2

With the Basement Key, go to the staircase in the southeast corner of the 1st Floor and then go down the stairs. Once in the basement, take a right turn from the entrance and take the hallway north until you reach the 04 Pump Room. Once inside, go west and into the 03 Generator Room to find the generator. Unfortunately, fixing this thing isn’t as simple as finding a switch. You will need to get some fuel for the machine.

Go out the door of the Generator Room and go into the room to the left called 05 Laundry Storage. You will need to grab the box in this room and roll it into the room next to it called 08 Laundry Room. Place the box against the wall and under a small opening near the ceiling. Be careful as a Mannequin enemy will attack when you do this. With the monster defeated, hop up into the next room called 09 Storage to find a Fuel Tank. Now, you need to find a fuel canister.

Go to the room across the hall from 05 Laundy Storage called 06 Boiler Room. Go south into the next room, 010 Boiler Room and you will be able to find an Empty Fuel Can in the southwest corner of the room.

Take the can back to the Fuel Tank and interact with it to fill the canister. Take the Filled Fuel Can to the generator and pour it into the machine. After the cutscene, flip the switch to the left and the generator will restart. This will return power to the elevator which allows you to reach the second floor and to head deeper into the hospital.

With that, you can now fix the Brookhaven Hospital generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.