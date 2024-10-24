Silent Hill 2 Remake: Lakeview Hotel Basement Safe Code

The final obstacle between James and getting the infamous Video Tape in Silent Hill 2 Remake is a small safe found in the Basement of the Lakeview Hotel. Getting this code requires players to solve a puzzle, though this can be circumvented with a little help. Allow me to be that help! This guide will show players how to find the Basement Safe Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Find the Basement Safe Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Basement Safe is, of course, found in the Basement of the Lakeview Hotel. To reach this area, you’ll first need to get the Employee Elevator Key from the Suitcase in Room 205 by solving the Bookshelf Puzzle in the Reading Room. This can be opened by completing the Vanity Mirror Puzzle, which can be skipped if you know the password since it doesn’t change between playthroughs though the code is dependent on your Puzzle Difficulty. If you want a complete breakdown of the puzzle, check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to solve the Lakeview Hotel Suitcase Code and Vanity Mirror Puzzle. Here is every Suitcase Code:

Light Difficulty: DARK WISH

Standard Difficulty: DEED DONE

Hard Difficulty: LOVE LUST

Enter the code into the Suitcase to get the Employee Elevator Key.

Go to the Employee Elevator on the 2nd Floor to the south of the Nurse’s Office. Before being able to take the elevator to the Basement, you’ll need to drop off your items in the nearby locker. While you can hang on to Angela’s Knife, Mary’s Letter, and the Photo of Mary, everything else must be put away. This means you will need to get through the next area without any way to defend yourself.

With your items offloaded, take the elevator down to the Basement. Go straight forward and into the Break Room to find the map of the area. Directly to the left of the map is the Basement Safe, found in the corner of the room.

To find the Basement Safe Code, you will need to open the Gemstone Box. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to solve the Gemstone Box Puzzle. The Gemstone Box requires you to find 3 Gemstones. The Red one is in the Manager’s Room, the Blue one is in the Freezer Room, and the Green one is in the Kitchen. Take these to the Gemstone Box in the Manager’s Office and place them in the following order:

Red Gemstone goes in the top right black space.

Blue Gemstone goes in the bottom left white space.

Green Gemstone goes in the top left black space.

The Gemstone Box will open and and reveal a piece of paper with the code on it. This puzzle can be skipped since the code for the Safe is the same on every playthrough and every Puzzle Difficulty.

The Basement Safe Code is 7-4-1-4.

Head back to the Safe and enter the code to get the Basement Key, which is needed to make your way back to the rest of the Hotel, and the Video Tape that contains the game’s big revelation.

You now know how to get the Lakeview Hotel Basement Safe Code in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.