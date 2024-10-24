Silent Hill 2 Remake: Abstract Daddy Boss Fight Guide

Angela’s story in the original Silent Hill 2 is one that stuck with players long after completing the game and a major reason is the monster that haunts her: The Abstract Daddy. In Silent Hill 2 Remake, this boss is completely reimagined and is even more disturbing than its original incarnation. Players will want to be able to destroy this boss, so allow me to help you with doing that. This guide will show players how to beat the Abstract Daddy Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Beat the Abstract Daddy Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Abstract Daddy Boss Fight is found at the end of the Toluca Prison section of the game in the Morgue. This area is reached after completing the Gallows Puzzle. You will meet Angela in a recreation of the she grew up in as she screams at her abusive “father.”

At the start of the fight against the Abstract Daddy, you will be in a narrow hallway as the monster charges at you. Turn around and run down the hall until you reach a more open area to combat the boss. The Abstract Daddy is very limited in its moveset, only able to run at you and attempt to grab you. Because of this, it can be really easy to dodge around the boss since its grab is heavily telegraphed. This can used to your advantage since you need to get behind the boss and hit the flesh on its back to do damage.

My suggestion is to bait out grabs and then dodge to get around behind the boss and then use the Shotgun and Hunting Rifle to deal damage. You can also sneak in some melee hits if you want to conserve your ammo.

After you deal enough damage, the boss will vanish and a blue door that was once closed will now be open. Make your way through the decaying hallways of Angela’s childhood home. This path is pretty linear so you won’t get lost, though you will sometimes see Angela running through the halls. Follow her to stay on the path forward Eventually, you will hear the voice of her abusive father coming from a TV at the end of your path. Destroy the TV to progress.

Smashing the TV will see the Abstract Daddy appear again. Instead of fighting him in this small area, I suggest going to the space in the wall that you can squeeze through. Follow this path forward and you will find a small hiding spot that you can squeeze into. Go down the hallway to the right of this hiding spot and the Abstract Daddy will burst through the wall. Head back to the hiding spot and you can either fight him until he disappears again in the area in front of the hiding spot or you can go into the hiding spot and wait for the boss to leave. Either way, once the boss is gone, go down the hallway.

Follow the path forward as more and more of the house falls away. Once you find another TV, smash it and take the hallway to the left. Keep heading down these hallways until you find the third and final TV to smash. Follow the path directly to the left until you reach a pipe you need to mantle over. This leads to the final confrontation with the Abstract Daddy.

The arena that this final battle is in is the same as the one from the original Silent Hill 2 and the strategy to take down this boss is the same as your previous encounters. Dodge around his grab attacks and hit him in the back. Just keep doing damage until the boss falls.

When you defeat the boss, a cutscene will play as Angela takes her rage out on her abuser. You will unlock the “Unforgivable” Trophy and Achievement. You will also enter the Labyrinth section of the game.

You now know how to beat the Abstract Daddy Boss Fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.