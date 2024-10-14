Silent Hill 2 Remake: Blue Creek Apartments Room 202 Moth Puzzle Guide

Silent Hill 2 Remake doesn’t just update the 2001 original with new gameplay and graphics but also makes adjustments to some of that game’s most iconic places and moments. One area that has been tweaked is Room 202. What was once just a wall with butterflies and a hole in the wall is now a full-blown puzzle involving giant moths that are on display. Figuring out how these moths relate to the code needed to open a door might be tricky, so allow us here at Gameranx to show you how it’s done! This guide will show players how to complete the Blue Creek Apartments Room 202 Moth Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to Solve the Moth Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

To reach the Moth Puzzle, you must first unlock Room 202. This is done by completing the Minute Hand portion of the Clock Puzzle in Room 209. To do this, complete the Hour Hand part of the Puzzle by doing the Room 307 Radio Puzzle and then set the Hour Hand to 9 o’clock. This unlocks Room 210. Inside this room, break through the weak wall in the kitchen to enter the bathroom. Reach into the toilet to find the Minute Hand.

Since the door you used to enter the room is now locked and you can’t reach the west part of the 2nd Floor from the hallway outside Room 210, you will need to complete the Bird Seesaw Puzzle to get to the 1st Floor which will allow you to take the staircase back up to the Clock Puzzle. Set the Minute Hand to 2 o’clock and Room 202 will now be unlocked.

Go to the hallway outside Room 209 and go to the west. Turn to the right and then left to find Room 202 with “M” carved into it. Inside you will find a horde of moths filling the air and a door with a padlock with several icons carved into the wall next to it: A circle, a crescent moon, and a skull.

There are several large moths found around the room. There is also a weak wall next to the framed moths on the wall that you can destroy and squeeze through. Move a dresser out of the way in the next room to find 2 more framed moths. You will need to count up the total number of skulls, moons, and circles to figure out the number combination on the padlock. Here is a full list of what number each icon represents:

Circle: 5

Skull: 2

Moon: 8

Now it’s time to put the numbers into the padlock. The combination is different depending on the Puzzle Difficulty that you are on since there will be different carvings next to the lock. Here is a breakdown of all the carvings and the solutions for each difficulty:

Light Difficulty: Circle | Moon | Skull = 582

Circle | Moon | Skull = 582 Standard Difficulty: Moon – Circle | Skull + Circle | Circle – Skull = 373

Moon – Circle | Skull + Circle | Circle – Skull = 373 Hard Difficulty: Moon + Skull – Circle | Circle x Skull – Moon | (Skull + Moon) / Circle = 522

There is a hole in the wall behind the door. Reach into the hole and you will find the Second Hand for the Clock Puzzle.

You now know how to fully complete the Blue Creek Apartments Room 202 Moth Puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.