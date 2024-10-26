Silent Hill 2 Remake: How to Get the “Dog” Ending

The original Silent Hill 2 contains one of the most iconic joke endings in all of video games and thankfully it makes a faithful return in Silent Hill 2 Remake. I’m, of course, referring to the “Dog” Ending. What if it wasn’t some evil god or demon pulling the strings and putting all the characters through unimaginable horrors but instead was just a puppy with a headset? Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new player who is getting to experience this ending for the first time ever, we here at Gameranx will fully break down how to reach this ending and learn its shocking truth! This guide will show players how to get the Dog Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

More Silent Hill 2 Remake Guides

How to Get the “Dog” Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Getting this iconic ending first requires the same thing as many of the other bonus endings in the game: you must beat the game New Game+. To get the Dog Ending, you will need to repair the Dog Key. To do this, track down the two Broken Key Parts that can be found in specific locations in Silent Hill. The first Key part is found very early on in The Pet Center near the top right corner of Katz Street and Neely Street. Go inside the shop and in the back room is the first Broken Key Part.

Progress through the Apartments and meet Maria in Rosewater Park. Pass through the gate in Jack’s Inn and go onto Katz Street. Look to the right once you get on the road to see a fence with a dog bone on it. Go through the fence to go into the backyard of a house. The second half of the Broken Key is found in the doghouse. Combine the two Broken Key Parts to make the Dog Key.

Continue through the rest of the game up to the point when you complete the Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle and can now go to Room 312. Instead of going into that room, interact with the door right next to Room 312 called the Observation Room. Use the Dog Key to unlock the door and you will get the Dog Ending.

The true horror that we learn in the Lakeview Hotel is that all of this torment that James and the others have gone through has been at the whim of a Shina Inu. He was behind it the whole time!

You can now get the Dog Ending in Silent Hill 2 Remake. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as other great games in the future.