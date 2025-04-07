Bungie Is Releasing A Marathon Gameplay Preview This Weekend

Bungie has made good on their teaser at the end of last week.

As they have now revealed, Bungie will share a gameplay preview of Marathon this weekend. There will be a video releasing on April 12, 2025, at 10 AM PT.

The announcement came alongside a teaser trailer that teases just a little bit, but falling short of revealing actual gameplay. We see a lush tropical setting, with a particularly bright phthalo green color scheme. In between lilypads and trees, we see metal pads set both to stand horizontally and flat on the ground.

We hear gunfire and groans, until we finally see a combatant slump to the ground. Bleeding in a strange hue of blue, this fighter still holds onto their gun until they seemingly slip away. In the last moments of the trailer, a feline creature comes across the body, seemingly looking for signs of life and mysteriously snuggles next to their legs.

And that’s just enough left open for observers to ask more questions. Is this combatant one of our playable characters? Is the creature really organic? The shape of its pupils seems to suggest that may not be the case. Why did the creature snuggle up to the combatant if they were still alive? And, of course, the big question is what meticulously laid down hints did Bungie’s developers drop that we are about to find out are actually related to gameplay, narrative, or other elements?

We’ve reported on a lot of rumors about what Bungie’s developers have been working on, but there’s an aspect hinted at in this trailer that we don’t know about quite yet. We don’t quite know how this relates to the original game. While we know it’s a reboot, we have yet to see what exactly relates this game to the original. But if you don’t mind spoilers, we’ll share a bit of classic Marathon lore to fuel your speculation.

The original Marathon games were a series of corridor shooters, coming from the same generation as Doom, Quake, Unreal, etc. The unidentified player character is a spaceship, security officer who discovers that the ship he work in has an AI that’s gone rogue in the wake of a pending alien invasion. One of the alien’s 1st targets happens to be the setting of this reboot; humanity’s first extrasolar colony, Tau Ceti IV.

Unfortunately, we won’t know all the answers to our questions today, but we will get clarity by the end of this week. In the meantime, you can watch the latest Marathon trailer below.