The Witcher 4 Devs Are Warning Fans Of Beta Invite Scams

CD Projekt Red unveiled The Witcher 4 to the masses recently. With the announcement trailer highlighting the game, we learned that this time, there is a focus on Ciri as the protagonist. With players eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the upcoming installment, it leaves some scammers an opportunity to prey on unsuspecting fans. Now CD Projekt Red is hopeful they can spread the word to not fall for these scams going around the web right now.

We’re far away from getting our hands on The Witcher 4. Developers are still chipping away at the title, so we shouldn’t expect it anytime this year or even next. However, some fake invites have been going on to players. It’s a ploy to get people to sign up and potentially have information or money stolen. The invites promise players access to a closed beta to help aid in the development of CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG installment.

Taking to X, CD Projekt Red revealed that there are no beta tests going on right now, and if you receive an invite, it’s a scam. Right now, they are taking steps to help take down these fraudulent messages. However, they ask others to step in and report these messages when they are discovered.

Recently, we've been getting reports from some community members that they've been invited to a beta test of The Witcher 4 — this is a scam! 🚨



We've been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble… pic.twitter.com/nVmHnDSH2M — The Witcher (@thewitcher) April 16, 2025

So, for now, be cautious if you come across an invite. The official X account for The Witcher franchise also notes that if there are any future beta tests organized, you’ll hear about them through official social media profiles and websites.

That said, in other related news to The Witcher 4, it’s been noted that players will find that Ciri’s fighting style will be more like liquid when compared to series protagonist Geralt. Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about Gwent not making an appearance. It looks like developers already had plans to bring this card game back into action. While we wait for more marketing materials to be released, you can find the announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.