Look Outside: How To Craft Herbicide & All Crafting Recipes

Craft up Herbicide (and every other recipe) in Look Outside.

Some of the best weapons in Look Outside are locked behind meat doors. These gross blocks don’t need keys to get through — instead, you’ll need to apply a rare item called Herbicide. There are a few you can get just from wandering around, but the easier way to stock up on Herbicide is through crafting. Crafting gives you the ability to create healing items, powerful combat items, and Herbicide — you’ll want them all ASAP to get through some of the trickier fights in Look Outside.

How To Craft

You can craft items in your apartment by combining them on the crafting table in the lower-left corner of the living room. You’ll learn recipes by experimenting — but there aren’t too many recipes to learn. These are all the crafting recipes available, and they’re all worth knowing. By combining items, you can make much more powerful items for a very cheap price.

If you’re looking to save money, purchase the ingredients at Eugene’s Store on Floor 2 instead of buying the item itself. In some cases, you’ll be able to craft these items before they become available in Eugene’s Store, so you can unlock meat doors earlier — before reaching the Ground Floor — it you know the Herbicide recipe. This gives you access to a powerful gun way earlier in your run, which is always worth collecting.

Here’s a full list of recipes — what items to combine for each item, and what those items do. Some of these items are incredibly useful and buying ingredients is a lot easier than buying the actual items themselves.

Recipes List

Herbicide: Use on gross meat doors to unlock hidden rooms. One of the most useful recipes in the game. Required to craft to get the Double-Barreled Shotgun early on Floor 1.

Recipe: Cleanerex + Vinegar

Bandage [x5]: Basic healing item. Cures bleeding. Can only be used outside of combat.

Recipe: Cloth + Disinfectant

Disinfectant [x2]: Used to cure the infected status effect. Cure it before it becomes the Disease status effect.

Recipe: Medicell + Vinegar

First Aid Kit: Powerful healing item. Revives unconscious allies. Can only be used outside of combat.

Recipe: Disinfectant + Tonic

Tonic: Heals 40% HP and can be used in battle.

Recipe: Vodka + Purocare

Molotov: Throwable explosive weapon. Deals fire damage to one enemy.

Recipe: Cloth + Gasoline

Acid Flask [x1 / x2]: Throwable explosive weapon. Deals high acid damage to one enemy. Extremely powerful and damage stacks — use Acid Flasks to defeat bosses you’re struggling against.

Recipe: Vinegar + Purocare / D-Clogger + Purocare

Gas Bomb [x1 / x2]: Throwable explosive weapon. Does low damage but has a chance to stun or blind all enemies.

Recipe: Vinegar + Klysox / Cleanerex + Klysox

Explosive [x1 / x2]: Throwable explosive weapon. Deals high damage to all enemies in an encounter. One of the most useful items in the game.

Recipe: Gasoline + Cleanerex / Herbicide + D-Clogger

That’s all the recipes in the game. For any recipe with multiple methods for crafting, the second recipe will create multiples — so you can make multiple gas bombs or explosives with the right items. Explosives and Acid Flasks are some of the most useful weapons in the game. Acid Flasks are extremely powerful, so if you’re struggling against a boss, use a few to win the fight.