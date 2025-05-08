Helldivers 2 Gets New Warbond Via “Masters Of Ceremony”

We haven’t talked about Helldivers 2 in a while, and for good reason. The game hasn’t been back at its peak since its initial release last year and it’s been fighting hard not just against the alien bug scum of its universe, but against people wanting something “new” and “fresh” to truly bring them back into the fold. If you’re one of those people, you might want to try out the “Masters of Ceremony” warbond that is set to be released for the game next week. It brings forth not only some new weapons to wield but also some new armors that’ll make you look dapper while bringing peace to the universe!

We know this game loves to wax poetic about its content, and in a new PlayStation Blog, they did just that, including talking about why the armor it’s dropping is so special:

“Show off your love for Managed Democracy and inspire those around you with the CQC-1 One True Flag. Feared across the galaxy and attesting to the might of Managed Democracy, this sharp symbol of freedom doubles as a spear to drive home the values of our glorious sovereignty. It brings a tear to our eyes. Sure, your killing looks great. But how do you look, Helldiver? Let’s accessorize.

For formal occasions the RE-1861 Parade Commander brings old-school prestige whilst being lightweight enough to react in the heat of battle. Pair it with the Humble Regalia cape to make it shine for Democracy in red, black and gold.

After something a little more menacing? Look no further than the RE-2310 Honorary Guard. A traditional but battle hardened armor. Pair with the Federations Embrace cape to pay honor to the glory of Super Earth and our fallen forebears.”

And as we all know at this point, there’s nothing more important than doing something good for Super Earth. Just saying.

Anyway, between this and some of the old-school style weapons you’ll have at your disposal, perhaps now is the time to get back into Helldivers 2 and see what happens with it! After all, what have you got to lose? You know, except your life in the game, and your teammates’ life in the game…but again, it’s for Super Earth! Isn’t that a worthy thing to die for?

Hopefully, Arrowhead will continue to keep developing new content so that gamers never get bored. The “Masters of Ceremony” content will drop on May 15th. So be ready to wield it for the fight!