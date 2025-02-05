Helldivers 2 Breaks Down Upcoming Expansion In Blog Post

It’s been quite an interesting year for Helldivers 2, and we mean that in both a positive and negative way. When the game launched in February 2024, it was one of the best-selling titles of not just the month but for the year as a whole in many respects. It set records on PlayStation, and just about everyone was talking about it due to the incredible co-op gameplay and various other elements that made it stand out from other shooters. However, as time went on, the player base dropped significantly, and fundamental flaws in its long-term viability were exposed.

Yet, the team at Arrowhead has kept the faith and its loyalty to Super-Earth and has been cranking out various types of content to keep people coming back. Tomorrow, Helldivers 2 will drop its “Servants of Freedom” expansion, and on the PlayStation Blog, the team broke down what you’ll be able to do so you can “rain down freedom” on those foes that “desperately need your help.” But how is a Helldiver supposed to do that? What would it look like…?

“Hellbombs. It looks like Hellbombs. They really send a message: liberation is big, loud, and happening all around you. It gets the spirit of democracy soaring, and gets a lot of other things soaring, too, like buildings, Bile Titans, and Automaton industrial sites. Now, imagine you’ve got that kind of freedom strapped to your back. That’s the B-100 Portable Hellbomb, a beacon of democratic truth in a convenient backpack format, which can be easily activated by you or a helpful teammate. Just be sure to drop the pack and clear the area once it’s active, because the B-100’s got a ten-second countdown that can’t be canceled.”

That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as this game loves to make things go boom in spectacular and over-the-top ways. Oh, but it’s not just weapons you’ll have access to here. You’ll also have access to new armors that will help you take hits and look glorious as you take down Super-Earth’s many foes! Everyone wants to kill in style!

“Show no weakness, Helldiver. Then drape yourself in symbolic reminders of your enlistment oath by pairing these sets with the Fre Liberam and Per Democrasum capes.”

The full scope of weapons and armor you can get in the “Servants of Freedom” expansion can be seen in the trailer below. The expansion drops tomorrow, so be ready to do what you must for Super-Earth!