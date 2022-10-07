Gotham Knights Receives Gameplay Launch Trailer

Gotham Knights is two weeks away from its launch. The gameplay will put four members of the Bat-Family in their most formidable challenge ever. The game puts you in Gotham City, where Batman and Commissioner Gordon have been killed. Criminals are overtaking the city, and the citizens and cops are worried about what might happen next. To stop the madness from spreading, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin must band together to finish what Batman started and protect their city from evil. A new gameplay trailer has arrived today, showing off what you can expect as you control these characters.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, the four family members have their unique way of doing things. Nightwing leans heavily into his acrobatic skills and uses his escrima sticks in various forms for devastating attacks. Red Hood is all about brute strength and wielding his dual pistols to put a stop to criminals for good. Batgirl uses a mix of martial arts and physical weapons to take down the bad guys in a tactical style. Finally, Robin uses his bo staff and an arsenal of gadgets to overwhelm his foes.

But it’s not just the fighting styles that make them different. Even as you travel around Gotham City, you’ll see key differences. Each of them can traverse the city differently, including gliding around via Batgirl’s cape or riding around on a motorcycle. Gotham City is large and has five boroughs that you’ll need to traverse throughout the game. It’ll be littered with crime, including being headlined by some of Batman’s legendary rogue’s gallery.

The Knights are the new faces of Gotham. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/RpTAB8KNDY — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 7, 2022

The trailer highlights five of the main villains you’ll encounter in the game, but there likely is more you’ll meet. Harley Quinn, Clayface, Mr. Freeze, Penguin, and The Court of Owls are all looking to capitalize on Batman’s death. It’s up to you to pick your hero and then foil their plans. Gotham Knights allow you to choose any of the four heroes for any mission. It’s been encouraged by the dev team to try them all out, not only because of their unique movesets, but because each character will interact with the villains differently, thus encouraging multiple playthroughs so you can see all the interactions.

Plus, you’ll be able to do a two-player co-op within the game to tackle missions together. The trailer even teases that you’ll be able to make combo moves to put the hurt on the bad guys.

Recent gameplay previews have also highlighted investigations that you’ll do as the Knights and even finding all sorts of Easter Eggs that tie into the more extensive lore of Batman. The game aims to be a definitive experience for those who love this part of the DC Universe, and you’ll get to enjoy it on October 21.

Source: Twitter