Gotham Knights Team Highlight the Need for Multiple Playthroughs

The Gotham Knights video game is officially less than a month away from release, and many gamers are very excited about what the title will bring. This will be the first Batman-inspired video game that has come out in years. If you recall, the last one was Arkham Knight, and that one didn’t exactly resonate with fans as much as previous titles. Anyway, the new game is here and will give you four characters to choose from–Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin. Each one will play differently, and according to the team, you’ll need to play the game multiple times because of how each character influences the story and how they feel to play.

This comes from two of the lead people on the title, WB Games Montreal’s Game Director Geoff Ellenor and Cinematics Director Wilson Mui. The two noted in an interview that throughout the game, the four will interact with things differently. This includes interacting with villains differently and talking with them in different manners. Throughout the game, you’ll have the option to jump from hero to hero to be who you want to be. This is a feature that many will find intriguing, but according to the team, the more you play as one, the more the story will be shown from their perspective.

We saw this briefly in a recent trailer where Harley Quinn reacts to seeing Batgirl in a very specific way. If it was Nightwing or Robin who sees Quinn in that same circumstance, then the reaction would be very different. The team noted that each of the characters has their own deep history and that influences how they talk and act. You’ll need to play the game more than once to see everything that they do.

“You will not see all of it in a single playthrough. Just because there’s so much content that is unique to the hero’s perception of what’s going on and what’s happened.”

A very interesting thing, wouldn’t you agree? Though it should be noted the team admitted it was challenging to design things in this particular way, but if it works out and fleshes out the world of Batman even more, it was worth it. WB Montreal worked very hard on Gotham Knights to create detailed history for both the characters and the city of Gotham itself. The team worked on working 400 years of lore within their version of Gotham so that they could build it from the ground up to suit the story, including how everything ties into the Court of Owls.

How will the four Knights react to the Court’s appearance in Gotham? You’ll have to play the game on the 21st of October to find out!

Source: MP1st