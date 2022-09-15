Gotham Knights Team Showcases the Court of Owls

Gotham Knights is only about a month away from its release, and naturally, a lot of fans are excited about what it’ll feel like to control Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin in order to try to save Gotham City. The difference between this game and the Arkham titles that have come out prior is that for the main heroes, their biggest threat is the one that is hidden in the shadows. The enemy that is so powerful that they were apparently able to kill Batman and not leave a trace of their presence behind. The group that is always listening and watching Gotham: the Court of Owls.

The Court of Owls was birthed in DC Comics by legendary writer Scott Snyder. In his mind, he wanted a group of villains who would not just challenge Batman physically and mentally, but make it clear to him that he didn’t actually know Gotham as well as he thought that he did. The Court had been around for a very long time–well before Batman was even born–and as such, they were able to exist within Gotham without him having a clue about their organization until it was almost too late.

For Gotham Knights, this team was also steeped in the deep history of Gotham. Much of the dev team went and made about 400 years of Gotham history in order to not just tell a story, but create the places where the Court could hide, and as such, strike without being seen. On Twitter, the team showed off a new poster for the Court of Owls and it shows both their variety and their numbers.

Beware the Court of Owls that watches all the time, for even the very bones of Gotham are under their control. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/iJjRutbdSP — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) September 14, 2022

As you can see, there are different levels to the Court of Owls based on their masks, and their legion is that of the Talons, brutal assassins who are trained killers and are literally frozen in cryogenic sleep until they are ready to be used. As past trailers have shown, these Talons come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and weapon types, so it’ll be up to the Knights to not just take them on, but somehow survive them.

There is still a lot of mystery as to how far the story of the game will go, especially given a recent trailer that focused more on the more classic Batman villains rather than the Court of Owls. But perhaps that’s the thing they’re trying to invoke. You don’t know what really is going on until you’re facing down the court yourself. It would add another level of depth to the title.

No matter what, you’ll get to see just how much there is to explore in this title when it comes out on October 21.

