Gotham Knights Will Feature Nightwing Butt Shots

To some readers out there, this article might seem a bit out of left field, but we’ll do our best to explain. You see, for the longest time in comics, there have been certain stereotypes and exaggerations that were seen in regard to key female characters. Many readers believed that these characters were only really meant to be love interests, and when you looked at their costumes, more times than not were all about showing skin rather than wearing practical superhero attire. After a while though, one legendary comic artist realized that men hadn’t truly been viewed in such a way in comics outside of showing off their abs. So, she drew the character Nightwing in a dramatic way that also showed off his butt in a moment that set the course of comic history and will be featured in the upcoming Gotham Knights.

After that legendary shot of Nightwing’s butt, a lot of people were impressed and eager to bring the moment back. Suddenly, Nightwing’s perfect butt was as important as the character himself. No, really. In one of Dick Grayson’s solo comics, there were a group of students at a school he taught at that were so in love with his butt that they named his buttcheeks. Oh, and a joke about Nightwing’s butt was even used in the recent season of the Harley Quinn animated series.

Fast forward to Gotham Knights, and one of the leads on the project noted that there would be a “butt shot” or two in the game.

“In Nightwing’s version of one of the scenes with Harley [Quinn], we have a butt shot because, you know, there’s a butt thing for Nightwing out there that we need to appease the fans with!”

Yes, yes they do. Trust us, we know how crazy this all sounds, but Nightwing is a symbol now for the perfect butt crew, and as a result, they have to make a mention of it in the game. It’s basically a requirement according to DC Comics law.

Moving away from the butt of the joke, the game itself will be released in one month, and fans are very excited about it, not only because of a certain rear end, but because getting control Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin in a Gotham that is without a Batman sounds ridiculously fun. The game has been teasing a lot of things as of late, including some of the classic villains you’ll be able to see and fight against. The Penguin, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Mr. Freeze have been confirmed, and the Court of Owls will play a big part in things as well.

You’ll see them, and yes, Nightwing’s butt, when the game arrives on October 21.

Source: GamesRadar