Gotham Knights: How To Farm Nth Metal | Legendary Materials Guide

Nth Metal is one of the hardest-to-find crafting materials in Gotham Knights, and it is absolutely required to craft the best gear in the game. If you’re Level 30 and still can’t craft the best blueprints at your workbench, you probably don’t have enough Nth Metal. There is an extremely low chance of it dropping from difficult enemies, and you can only reliably earn it through two methods — you can complete Penguin Contact challenges, or you can hunt down Gotham’s Most Wanted.

Penguin Contacts aren’t worth it. For completing Penguin’s requests, you’ll get a maximum of 20 Nth Metal — for context, you’ll need hundreds or thousands of Nth Metal units to craft gear. It isn’t worth it. Your best bet is hunting Gotham’s Most Wanted. We’ll explain more in the full guide below. This is one aspect the game really goes out of its way to NOT explain to the player. You can beat the game, reach max level, and still have no idea what random materials you’re collecting.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Puzzle Solutions | All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | All Historia Strigidae Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Knighthood Explained | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How To Unlock Fast Travel | How To Beat Case 1.4 Mr. Freeze | Bonus Ending | Faster Leveling | Powering Up With Modchips

How To Earn Nth Metal | Rarest Material Guide

The best craftable gear in Gotham Knights requires Nth Metal. There are only a few ways to farm for it — and all of them have very low chances of earning any. If you’re lucky enough to encounter a Gotham’s Most Wanted enemy, these will drop a large amount of Nth Metal. The best way to get Nth Metal is to hunt these enemies down.

Nth Metal drops from three major sources. Penguin Contacts Very Hard Premeditated Crimes Gotham’s Most Wanted

drops from three major sources.

Gotham’s Most Wanted are unique, named criminals that rarely spawn on the map. To make one of these missions appear, you need to collect clues by defeating enemies, then travelling to the clocktower to reset your daily premeditated crimes. You may get a Gotham’s Most Wanted mission on your map — these spawn dangerous named boss enemies. If you travel to a location and see a named enemy, you’ll want to defeat them ASAP.

You can also rarely earn Nth Metal through Very Hard missions. Check your map — once you reach high level 25-30, Very Hard missions will begin to appear in Gotham. These missions are aggravating, so I highly recommend turning down the in-game difficulty through the Options menu. There’s no reason NOT to do this. You don’t lower your chances of finding Nth Metal, and you’ll earn all the same rewards. Lower the difficulty to speed through encounters and check your rewards.