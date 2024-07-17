Deadpool & Wolverine Has Gotten A Custom Xbox

It’s always interesting when a collaboration comes around featuring a custom-made console. Whether it’s Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, the level of detail and design around the custom console depends on the character and how big they’re going with it. For the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, Microsoft decided not just to make a full-on Deadpool-style Xbox Series X, but they also made two Deadpool-themed controllers to go with it. Said controls are truly “cheeky” in their designs, which will arguably make them even more popular with fans who want them. So, how can you get his unique pair of items?

The answer is simple: you go to the Xbox post below and repost it while following them, and you’ll be entered in a contest to try and win it:

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

And for those who want a “closer look” at the “very cheeky” controller, here you go:

It’s actually perfectly ergonomic



Introducing the Cheeky Controller designed by Deadpool.@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in theaters July 26 pic.twitter.com/0Yp0HgleF4 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

As you can see, they went the whole hog on this, which is to be appreciated, as not everyone would go so far just to promote a movie that isn’t getting any kind of tie-in game. One could even argue that Microsoft is attempting to get a lot of attention because the film will likely become the highest-grossing film of 2024 once it releases.

As for what Deadpool & Wolverine is about, the film focuses on the returning Wade Wilson, who is plucked from his happy life by the MCU’s TVA and given a mission of great importance. Along the way, he finds the one and only Wolverine, and the two have to work together to save everything. The movie aims to be not only super R-rated but incredibly fun and funny. There will be numerous references to the MCU, the original X-Men line of films, and possibly every other Marvel movie ever made.

People are so hyped about this because not only are Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds back and on-screen together in a meaningful way, but this is technically part of the MCU! That means that both of these characters could return to the main MCU, and many can’t wait to see the chaos that will bring! The X-Men aren’t officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, and that gives this movie all the opportunities in the world to make fun of the MCU and what may come.

Plus, everyone associated with the film has said that it was a blast to make this, and that gives us confidence that it’ll be great.