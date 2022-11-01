Sonic Frontiers Prologue Shows Off Knuckles

Sonic Frontiers is nearly here, and fans will finally see if the game lives up to the hype that Sonic Team and SEGA have built up for it. There are many mysteries about the game beyond its gameplay, though. One is that of the story. Because as shown in past trailers, Sonic finds himself in a new place called the Starfall Islands, and when he arrives, many of his friends are there too, but they’re trapped. How did they all get there? Why did the villains of the game trap them? Today, we got one part of that answer.

In a special video called Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence, we get an animated look at the world from the perspective of Knuckles the Echidna. As the sworn protector of Angel Island, he’s driven to do all he can for the animals and plants there, as well as the Master Emerald. Through narration, we get more about his backstory, which will be helpful to those who don’t know the lore that well. As he goes on, we see a lot of the personality behind the character. Such as his drive to complete his mission and atone for the sins of his people from the past.

But then, things change. After finding a mysterious part that a machine connects to, Knuckles finds himself in the Starfall Islands and then gets surrounded by enemies. While he can fight them off initially, the main antagonist shows up and traps him. He ends up on a completely different island, unable to break free of the sphere he’s confined in. So unlike what he claims, he will need some help to get by. Luckily, a blue blur will be heading his way soon enough.

It’s an exciting prologue to the game, and many will appreciate the art style reminiscent of the Sonic X series. A show that many people liked for going deep into the lore of Sonic and the other characters like Knuckles. If we can expect this for other characters like Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman, it’ll flesh out the game’s world before we dive in next week. So be on the lookout for more videos like this.

The game is built to be a mix of classic Sonic gameplay and a fresh open-world feel. A recent gameplay trailer highlighted this fact quite well, and the team even went bolder by saying it won’t feel like other open-world titles like Breath of the Wild.

Gamers will be wondering what they’ll be able to do with Knuckles and the others once they free them from their confines. Plus, they’ll want to know what other things they’ll discover on the Starfall Islands. We’ll find out together on November 8th.

Source: YouTube