Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Movie Composer Says They’ve Seen The Film

While the state of movies as a whole, especially in 2024, isn’t what people expected, it’s unsurprising that the animated slate of films that have come out and are about to come out is likely to keep things afloat. After all, who wouldn’t want to see a good animated film that the whole family could go to? While not entirely animated, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will once again bring the beloved blue blur to theaters, and he won’t be alone once again. Tails, Knuckles, and the upcoming Shadow The Hedgehog will be there, and many fans can’t wait for a first look at the film.

As of yet, a trailer for the movie hasn’t been released, but that doesn’t mean that no one knows what it’s like. The movie’s composer, the legendary “Junkie XL,” talked with Collider about his involvement with the series and noted that he did get to see a viewing of the film.

“Actually, I saw the film for the very first time yesterday. I know what the film is all about. I’ve been in contact with the director, [Jeff Fowler], which I’ve also known for a really long time. He used to work with Tim Miller at Blur Studios. With Tim and Jeff, at the time, I did Deadpool, and after that Terminator: Dark Fate, and then after that, it was the first Sonic and then the second Sonic, and now it’s the third Sonic. It’s just such an exciting movie. It’s just really interesting.”

He also revealed that his sons loved the first two films in the series, so he’s eager to let them see the third. Junkie XL must feel some pride knowing that he’s worked on some movies that his kids truly love.

It’s ironic that we don’t know too much about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 currently, despite the fact that it’s releasing this December. Typically, a trailer is dropped by now to help hype things up. They might be holding back a bit because they’re trying to ensure that everything looks good in the trailer and keep the mystery of Shadow the Hedgehog’s voice actor a mystery.

A leak earlier in the year stated that Keanu Reeves would voice Shadow, but no one attached to the film has confirmed that, and Jeff Fowler himself said that no one would know what Shadow sounds like until the film arrives.

The countdown to the movies’ arrival continues!