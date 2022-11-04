Marvel Snap Will Be Adding “Play With Friends” This Year

Amazing news for fans of the fast-growing Marvel Snap game…you will soon be able to snap your friends away. When Marvel Snap first released, many of us realized that we couldn’t connect with our friends on the game, however, this is quickly changed before the end of the year. The developers behind this mobile Marvel card game have said that they will be adding a way to battle against your friends to the game within the next two months, before the end of the year.

With this update coming before the end of the year, this will put Marvel Snap up with other competitive mobile games such as Words with Friends and many more. This experience will really test relationships. However, from what we know, the battles with friends will work slightly differently than the normal ones we already have. Instead of trying to gain the most points, each player will be given 10 health and both players will have to fight against one another until one of the players is out of points. When you keep snapping, it will increase the amount of health that the player can win or even lose. This will make the gaming experience between you and your friend even more intense.

Along with this news, Second Dinner also updated us a couple of weeks ago on some other things they are looking to add to Marvel Snap, including things like in-game events, more competitive modes, guilds, and social systems…which will all be really cool things to see added to this game. For PC players, you can now get Marvel Snap in Early Access on Steam to play on your computer now!

Marvel Snap Will Never Get Unexciting

Something that makes the normal battles of Marvel Snap even more exciting is the location. Recently we talked about this, but it’s something that we wonder if it will be included in the battles with friends since the battles will be different. There are over 79,000 combinations within Marvel Snap and 500,000 permutations of locations…there is never a moment in this game that isn’t exciting.

This game is also exciting with just how many cards there are to collect, not only is every one of your favorite Marvel characters in here, some characters have multiple different style cards. Each card and character has a different ability and power so you can earn as many points as possible to win battles against your opponents. You can upgrade your cards the more you play all for free.

Marvel Snap is free to play on mobile devices and now on PC by downloading it from Steam. Battles with friends will be coming to Marvel Snap before the end of the year, so prepare your card decks now!

