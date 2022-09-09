Marvel’s New Mobile Game “Snap”

The Disney Games Showcase just aired at D23 Expo 2022 and Marvel’s new mobile game Marvel Snap is headed our way. This game comes from the developers Nuverse, Second Dinner, and Marvel Entertainment. This is a digital collectible card game that will be available for mobile devices and PC on October 18th of this year.

This game will be a complete Marvel multiverse fast-paced card battle game where you can use powered-up cards of your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. You can now pre-register for this game now on Marvel Snap’s website.

The game will allow the player to collect and play cards based on all your favorite Marvel characters in a PvP match, each match taking about three minutes to finish. The cards will have a mix of classic comic-style art, digital pixel art, and much more. Take a look below at the trailer to get an idea of gameplay.

“We can’t believe the amazing response we’ve gotten from players all over the world who have been able to experience Marvel Snap during our beta period this summer,” said Tom van Dam, the Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for Marvel Snap at Nuverse. He also went don’t o say that the game is a game style that fans cannot get enough of and they can’t wait for players to assemble their teams and play against each other starting October 18.

“If you love fast-paced, strategic games and the thrill of throwing down a power move to stop your opponent at the last second to win the big game, you’re going to absolutely love MARVEL SNAP,” is what Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner said.

As you can see from the images and the trailer, Marvel Snap is different from other card games, one way it does that is your goal is to collect more “cosmic cubes” by playing. This game is to have more than 150 cards, as well as more than 80 locations you can spread your cards out on and battle it out. The game will have Cross Duel and decks will be made of about 15 manageable cards or so. The game is planned to have updates every month to help expand the world and hopefully keep bringing us more and more new cards as Marvel movies are released.

Marvel Snap will be available on iOS, Android, and PC, on October 18, and anyone who is excited can go ahead and pre-register now for the card game.

